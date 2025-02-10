Cam Ward NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

Watching Cam Ward is akin to taking a shot of espresso you didn't really need.

You feel simultaneously alive, jittery, excited, and paranoid that something horrible is about to happen.

It's a true thrill ride.

Based on the early 2025 NFL Draft buzz, it's a ride on which NFL teams are comfortable embarking. And the data on Ward says they should be.

Let's run through Ward's profile as he enters this year's draft as one of the top options on the board.

Some notes on the data listed below:

The player's age is their age on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Games Played" is the number of games in which he logged 10-plus pass attempts.

The "Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking" is the percentile rank within my personal quarterback model, which considers only data and does not weigh in projected draft capital. This is relative to all quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

The "Top Comparable" is based only on each player's statistical profile and not their play style.

The percentile for each stat is their percentile rank among quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

Cam Ward NFL Draft Key Information

College: Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Age: 22.9 (57th percentile)

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 223 pounds

Games Played: 57 (98th percentile)

2024 Total QBR: 88.7 (93rd percentile)

2024 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt: 10.5 (90th percentile)

Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking: 96th percentile

Top Comparable Player: Baker Mayfield

Cam Ward Scouting Report

As chaotic as he can be, Ward's numbers were elite across the board this year.

He led the nation in Total QBR, which accounts for key components such as strength of schedule, rushing, and sacks. It's the number that gets the most weight in my model, and Ward is a standout there.

He's also hyper-experienced without being all that old. He had 57 games with double-digit pass attempts across his five years as a starter, fourth most among quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010. At just 22.9 years old on Day 1 of the draft, he's at least 1.3 years younger than the three guys ahead of him (Dillon Gabriel, Bo Nix, and Sam Hartman). That's still older than the average first-rounder since 2010 -- 22.3 years old -- but his age is right between where Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams were at entering last year.

Overall, Ward is the ninth-ranked prospect in the history of my model. Of the seven guys ahead of him who have already been drafted (excluding Jaxson Dart, who is also in this class), six were top-five picks. This is the kind of profile NFL teams have coveted historically, meaning the high expectations for Ward's draft stock are likely justified.

