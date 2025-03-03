2025 NFL Draft Scouting Combine Results for Offensive Linemen

As surprising as it may be, the NFL Draft Scouting Combine matters quite a bit for offensive linemen.

When we did our digging on which workouts matter most at the NFL combine, two of the five workouts with the highest correlation to NFL success were along the line: the 40-yard dash and 3-cone drill for tackles.

That's good for this year's class as we did get some flashy numbers.

We're going to run through the results of all offensive linemen who worked out at the combine below. The broad jump will be listed in total inches.

For each player, we'll list both their raw workout metric and their percentile rank. That percentile for each player is relative to players at that position to work out at the combine since 2010. The percentile is adjusted for the player's weight rather than their raw metric as weight-adjusted metrics generally are a better indicator of skill. You can sort the table if you want to see the standouts in each workout.

If you want to see which workouts have traditionally correlated to success, check out our piece on which NFL combine workouts matter for offensive linemen. We'll start with the tackles and then get into interior linemen after that.

2025 NFL Combine Results: Offensive Tackles

Player Weight 40 Yard Vertical Bench Broad Jump 3-Cone Shuttle 40 Yard Percentile Vertical Percentile Bench Percentile Broad Jump Percentile 3-Cone Percentile Shuttle Percentile Aireontae Ersery 331 5.01 29.5 25 111 7.81 4.82 94.7% 79.8% 53.3% 92.7% 74.9% 66.1% Anthony Belton 336 5.26 29.5 107 7.77 59.7% 83.3% 80.8% 86.7% Armand Membou 332 4.91 34 31 115 98.7% 98.1% 87.3% 99.1% Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson 316 5.33 24.5 96 8.15 4.91 25.2% 10.4% 10.0% 13.5% 24.2% Carson Vinson 314 5.12 28.5 111 7.51 73.5% 51.6% 82.2% 88.7% Charles Grant 311 19 12.6% Chase Lundt 304 20 19.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

2025 NFL Combine Results: Guards and Centers

Player Weight 40 Yard Vertical Bench Broad Jump 3-Cone Shuttle 40 Yard Percentile Vertical Percentile Bench Percentile Broad Jump Percentile 3-Cone Percentile Shuttle Percentile Caleb Rogers 312 5.10 34 111 7.43 4.49 80.2% 98.3% 89.2% 91.6% 92.4% Clay Webb 312 5.11 31 29 107 4.90 77.9% 85.1% 75.1% 70.2% 16.6% Connor Colby 309 5.11 28.5 110 7.78 4.63 74.4% 56.7% 82.3% 43.5% 68.2% Drew Kendall 308 5.05 20 7.56 4.51 83.7% 8.4% 73.8% 85.9% Dylan Fairchild 318 27.5 111 50.9% 94.1% Eli Cox 306 5.02 32.5 109 7.63 4.58 87.2% 90.9% 75.8% 60.2% 73.6% Hayden Conner 314 7.90 4.88 31.8% 22.7% View Full Table ChevronDown

