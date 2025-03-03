2025 NFL Draft Scouting Combine Results for Offensive Linemen
As surprising as it may be, the NFL Draft Scouting Combine matters quite a bit for offensive linemen.
When we did our digging on which workouts matter most at the NFL combine, two of the five workouts with the highest correlation to NFL success were along the line: the 40-yard dash and 3-cone drill for tackles.
That's good for this year's class as we did get some flashy numbers.
We're going to run through the results of all offensive linemen who worked out at the combine below. The broad jump will be listed in total inches.
For each player, we'll list both their raw workout metric and their percentile rank. That percentile for each player is relative to players at that position to work out at the combine since 2010. The percentile is adjusted for the player's weight rather than their raw metric as weight-adjusted metrics generally are a better indicator of skill. You can sort the table if you want to see the standouts in each workout.
If you want to see which workouts have traditionally correlated to success, check out our piece on which NFL combine workouts matter for offensive linemen. We'll start with the tackles and then get into interior linemen after that.
2025 NFL Combine Results: Offensive Tackles
Player
Weight
40 Yard
Vertical
Bench
Broad Jump
3-Cone
Shuttle
40 Yard Percentile
Vertical Percentile
Bench Percentile
Broad Jump Percentile
3-Cone Percentile
Shuttle Percentile
|Aireontae Ersery
|331
|5.01
|29.5
|25
|111
|7.81
|4.82
|94.7%
|79.8%
|53.3%
|92.7%
|74.9%
|66.1%
|Anthony Belton
|336
|5.26
|29.5
|107
|7.77
|59.7%
|83.3%
|80.8%
|86.7%
|Armand Membou
|332
|4.91
|34
|31
|115
|98.7%
|98.1%
|87.3%
|99.1%
|Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
|316
|5.33
|24.5
|96
|8.15
|4.91
|25.2%
|10.4%
|10.0%
|13.5%
|24.2%
|Carson Vinson
|314
|5.12
|28.5
|111
|7.51
|73.5%
|51.6%
|82.2%
|88.7%
|Charles Grant
|311
|19
|12.6%
|Chase Lundt
|304
|20
|19.0%
2025 NFL Combine Results: Guards and Centers
Player
Weight
40 Yard
Vertical
Bench
Broad Jump
3-Cone
Shuttle
40 Yard Percentile
Vertical Percentile
Bench Percentile
Broad Jump Percentile
3-Cone Percentile
Shuttle Percentile
|Caleb Rogers
|312
|5.10
|34
|111
|7.43
|4.49
|80.2%
|98.3%
|89.2%
|91.6%
|92.4%
|Clay Webb
|312
|5.11
|31
|29
|107
|4.90
|77.9%
|85.1%
|75.1%
|70.2%
|16.6%
|Connor Colby
|309
|5.11
|28.5
|110
|7.78
|4.63
|74.4%
|56.7%
|82.3%
|43.5%
|68.2%
|Drew Kendall
|308
|5.05
|20
|7.56
|4.51
|83.7%
|8.4%
|73.8%
|85.9%
|Dylan Fairchild
|318
|27.5
|111
|50.9%
|94.1%
|Eli Cox
|306
|5.02
|32.5
|109
|7.63
|4.58
|87.2%
|90.9%
|75.8%
|60.2%
|73.6%
|Hayden Conner
|314
|7.90
|4.88
|31.8%
|22.7%
