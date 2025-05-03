FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Horse Racing

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kentucky Derby Odds, Picks & Predictions

Kentucky Derby Odds, Picks & Predictions

Looking for expert Kentucky Derby odds, picks & predictions? Our team analyzes the latest contenders and betting odds to deliver reliable previews. Make informed betting decisions with our latest analysis and elevate your horse betting strategy for this years Kentucky Derby!

Horse Racing

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby Today: Post Time and Where to Watch

Here's how to tune into today's Run of the Roses.

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby Today: Post Time and Where to Watch
Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby 2025 Expert Horse Racing Analysis for Today

Check out what our FanDuel TV experts have to say about 2025 Kentucky Derby field.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Expert Horse Racing Analysis for Today
Horse Racing

Kentucky Oaks Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for 5/2/25

These are our FanDuel TV expert picks for the Kentucky Oaks today.

Kentucky Oaks Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for 5/2/25
Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Baeza Odds, History and Predictions

Check out the Baeza odds, history, and prediction for the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Baeza Odds, History and Predictions
Horse Racing

2025 Kentucky Derby Picks: Experts vs AI

See how the expert picks compare to ChatGPT's AI-powered picks for the 2025 Kentucky Derby!

2025 Kentucky Derby Picks: Experts vs AI
Horse Racing

Best Kentucky Derby Bets According to ChatGPT

Check out the best Kentucky Derby bets according to ChatGPT!

Best Kentucky Derby Bets According to ChatGPT
Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Payouts: How Much Do Winners Really Make?

See how much Kentucky Derby Winners really make with this comprehensive guide!

Kentucky Derby Payouts: How Much Do Winners Really Make?
Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Horse Names Explained: The Art Behind the Names

Check out the art and explanation for some of the top Kentucky Derby horse names.

Kentucky Derby Horse Names Explained: The Art Behind the Names
Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby 2025 Exacta and Trifecta Picks and Predictions

Check out these Exacta and Trifecta Picks and Predictions for the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Exacta and Trifecta Picks and Predictions
Horse Racing

2025 Kentucky Derby Free Printable Trivia Sheet: Fun Facts About Kentucky Derby History

Test your Derby knowledge with this free printable trivia sheet!

2025 Kentucky Derby Free Printable Trivia Sheet: Fun Facts About Kentucky Derby History
Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks: 3 Dark Horses

These long-shots may be worth consideration in this year's Run for the Roses.

Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks: 3 Dark Horses
Horse Racing

3 Best Bets to Win the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Check out our three bets to consider for this year's Kentucky Derby, set for this Saturday.

3 Best Bets to Win the 2025 Kentucky Derby