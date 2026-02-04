NFL Predictions
Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFL Super Bowl - Feb. 8
Find Seahawks vs. Patriots betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the NFL Super Bowl.
Seahawks vs Rams Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Championship Game - Jan. 25
Find Seahawks vs. Rams betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the NFL Playoffs NFC Championship Game matchup.
Patriots vs Broncos Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Championship Game - Jan. 25
Find Patriots vs. Broncos betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the NFL Playoffs AFC Championship Game matchup.
Rams vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Divisional Round - Jan. 18
Find Rams vs. Bears betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the NFL Playoffs NFC Divisional Round matchup.
Seahawks vs 49ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Divisional Round - Jan. 17
Find Seahawks vs. 49ers betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the NFL Playoffs NFC Divisional Round matchup.
Patriots vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Divisional Round - Jan. 18
Find Patriots vs. Texans betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the NFL Playoffs AFC Divisional Round matchup.
Bills vs Broncos Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Divisional Round - Jan. 17
Find Bills vs. Broncos betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the NFL Playoffs AFC Divisional Round matchup.
Texans vs Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 12
Find Texans vs. Steelers betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the NFL Playoffs AFC Wild Card Round matchup.
Eagles vs 49ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 11
Find Eagles vs. 49ers betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the NFL Playoffs NFC Wild Card Round matchup.
Patriots vs Chargers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 11
Find Patriots vs. Chargers betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the NFL Playoffs AFC Wild Card Round matchup.
Bills vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 11
Find Bills vs. Jaguars betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the NFL Playoffs AFC Wild Card Round matchup.
Packers vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 10
Find Packers vs. Bears betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the NFL Playoffs NFC Wild Card Round matchup.