The 2023-24 PGA Tour season is here after a very short break. Viktor Hovland's TOUR Championship win is only a few weeks old, but we're onto the next season for a new fall swing format. This week, a full field of golfers kick off the PGA Tour season at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, CA. Here's all you need to know for this week. Silverado Resort (North) Course Info Par: 72 Distance: 7,123 (around 255 yards shorter than the average par 72) Average Fairway Width: 26.7 yards (5th of 86 courses) Average Green Size: 5,400 square feet (small) Green Type: Poa/Bentgrass Stimpmeter: N/A Recent Winning Scores: -16, -19, -21, -17, -14 Recent Cut Lines: -2, -3, -5, -2, -3 Silverado Resort (North) Course Key Stats Strokes Gained: Approach Strokes Gained: Around the Green Strokes Gained: Putting Par 5 Scoring Total Strokes Gained Best Golfers at Silverado Resort (North) These golfers have the best strokes gained numbers in recent years at this course. Fortinet Championship Win Simulations Here's what my model -- based on long-term scoring trends, recency adjustments, and field-strength weighting -- has to say about this week's event. Stephan Jaeger (+2200), Andrew Putnam (+4000), Doug Ghim (+6000), Dylan Wu (+7000), and Luke List (+9000) are appealing options this week based on the sims. Fortinet Championship Daily Fantasy Golf Picks These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel daily fantasy golf salary based on my stats model, which accounts for the most important stats for this week's event. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds. References to my combo model refer to a combination of long-term, field-adjusted form, key stat performance, and hole-by-hole-level strokes gained data. Fortinet Championship DFS Studs Max Homa ($12,000 | +700) The favorite and two-time defending champ, Homa is just the best play of the week again