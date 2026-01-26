NFL Player News
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Limited in Practice Ahead of Super Bowl Against Patriots
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest) was a limited participant in practice for the Seahawks ahead of the Super Bowl matchup against the Patriots. As of Wednesday evening, the Seahawks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 45.5.
What It Means
In the NFC Championship game matchup with the Rams, Smith-Njigba caught 10 passes for 153 yards (15.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown. Smith-Njigba racked up 1,793 receiving yards (105.5 per game) and 10 touchdowns during the regular season, reeling in 119 passes on 163 targets.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.
Eric Saubert Limited in Practice Ahead of Super Bowl Against Patriots
Eric Saubert (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice for the Seahawks ahead of the Super Bowl matchup against the Patriots. As of Wednesday evening, the Seahawks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 45.5.
What It Means
Against the 49ers in Week 18, Saubert totaled 10 yards on two receptions (three targets). Saubert collected 31 receiving yards (3.4 per game) during the regular season, hauling in four passes on seven targets.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.
Sam Darnold Limited in Practice Ahead of Super Bowl Against Patriots
Sam Darnold (oblique) was a limited participant in practice for the Seahawks ahead of the Super Bowl matchup against the Patriots. As of Wednesday evening, the Seahawks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 45.5.
What It Means
In the NFC Championship game against the Rams, Darnold racked up 346 yards while completing 69.4 percent of his passes, throwing three touchdowns. Darnold passed for 4,048 yards (238.1 per game) while completing 67.7% of his passes (323-for-477) during the regular season, with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.
Jake Bobo Limited in Practice Ahead of Super Bowl Against Patriots
Jake Bobo (hand) was a limited participant in practice for the Seahawks ahead of the Super Bowl matchup against the Patriots. As of Wednesday evening, the Seahawks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 45.5.
What It Means
In the NFC Championship game matchup with the Rams, Bobo grabbed one pass for 17 yards (17 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown. Bobo collected 20 receiving yards (4.0 per game) during the regular season, reeling in two passes on two targets.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.
Drake Maye Limited in Practice Ahead of Super Bowl Against Seahawks
Drake Maye (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice for the Patriots ahead of the Super Bowl matchup against the Seahawks. As of Wednesday evening, the Seahawks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 45.5.
What It Means
In the AFC Championship game against the Broncos, Maye threw for 86 yards while completing 47.6 percent of his passes. He also added 65 yards on 10 carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown. Maye passed for 4,394 yards (258.5 per game) while completing 72% of his passes (354-for-492) during the regular season, with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also carried the ball 103 times for 450 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 26.5 yards per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.
Hunter Henry Did Not Practice Ahead of Super Bowl Against Seahawks
Hunter Henry (rest) did not practice for the Patriots ahead of the Super Bowl matchup against the Seahawks. As of Wednesday evening, the Seahawks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 45.5.
What It Means
In the AFC Championship game matchup with the Broncos, Henry caught two passes for 12 yards. Henry collected 768 receiving yards (45.2 per game) and seven touchdowns during the regular season, reeling in 60 passes on 87 targets.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.
Mack Hollins Limited in Practice Ahead of Super Bowl Against Seahawks
Mack Hollins (abdomen) was a limited participant in practice for the Patriots ahead of the Super Bowl matchup against the Seahawks. As of Wednesday evening, the Seahawks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 45.5.
What It Means
In the AFC Championship game matchup with the Broncos, Hollins caught two passes for 51 yards (25.5 yards per reception). Hollins racked up 550 receiving yards (39.3 per game) and two touchdowns during the regular season, hauling in 46 passes on 65 targets.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.
Terrell Jennings Full Participant in Practice Ahead of Super Bowl Against Seahawks
Terrell Jennings (concussion) was a full participant in practice for the Patriots ahead of the Super Bowl matchup against the Seahawks. As of Wednesday evening, the Seahawks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 45.5.
What It Means
Jennings put together a zero-yard rushing performance in the Week 12 matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball one time. Jennings piled up 23 carries for 73 yards (12.2 per game) during the regular season and one touchdown. He has added one catch for 9 yards (1.5 per game).
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 10 catches, TD in NFC Championship Game win over Rams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught 10 passes on 12 targets for 153 yards and one touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams as the Seattle Seahawks won the NFC Championship Game 31-27.
What It Means
The Seahawks advance to take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Davante Adams has four catches, TD in NFC Championship Game loss to Seahawks
Davante Adams caught four passes on six targets for 89 yards and one touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks as the Los Angeles Rams lost the NFC Championship Game 31-27.
What It Means
The Rams' season ends with the NFC Champonship Game loss.