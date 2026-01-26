In the NFC Championship game matchup with the Rams, Smith-Njigba caught 10 passes for 153 yards (15.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown. Smith-Njigba racked up 1,793 receiving yards (105.5 per game) and 10 touchdowns during the regular season, reeling in 119 passes on 163 targets.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.