Jalen Milroe NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

From a physical tools perspective, Jalen Milroe has the juice you want out of a quarterback prospect.

But how do the numbers view him entering the 2025 NFL Draft?

Let's dig into that aspect, which will be only one part of Milroe's evaluation.

Some notes on the data listed below:

The player's age is their age on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Games Played" is the number of games in which he logged 10-plus pass attempts.

The "Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking" is the percentile rank within my personal quarterback model, which considers only data and does not weigh in projected draft capital. This is relative to all quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

The "Top Comparable" is based only on each player's statistical profile and not their play style.

The percentile for each stat is their percentile rank among quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

Jalen Milroe NFL Draft Key Information

College: Alabama Crimson Tide

Age: 22.4 (78th percentile)

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 220 pounds

Games Played: 27 (24th percentile)

2024 Total QBR: 78.3 (68th percentile)

2024 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt: 8.4 (45th percentile)

Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking: 64th percentile

Top Comparable Player: Ryan Mallett

Jalen Milroe Scouting Report

First-round picks since 2010 have -- on average -- ranked in the 74th percentile of the pre-draft model, and Milroe comes in below that.

The biggest plus for Milroe is his QBR. That accounts for the value he added as a rusher, and he was in the 68th percentile there.

Milroe also isn't all that old, having just turned 22 in December. The average first-rounder is 22.3 years old with a QBR of 80.8, and Milroe isn't far from from those benchmarks.

His AY/A combined with a relative lack of experience is what drags him down. The NFL will have to decide whether they want to put more stock in Milroe's 2023 season -- in which he had a 10.7 AY/A with an 83.6 Total QBR -- when weighing where Milroe should come off the baord.

