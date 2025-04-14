2025 NFL Draft Big Board: Top-100 Players Ranked

In my latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, I reference my "big board" or "board" on several occasions. It's a must if you're going to make a mock draft.

At the beginning of the month, we saw hundreds of prospects work out at the NFL Scouting Combine. Some who declined also worked out at a school's pro day a couple of weeks later. Oh, and there's also been a ton of time to watch more film -- which probably made the biggest impact of all.

That film study is why this board is constantly changing. My takes on a player a week from now might not be the same as today depending on whose reel came across at what position between now and then.

I'll be very frank about my role as a wannabe scout. I've been invested in the NFL Draft for a long time, but I'm no film expert. I'm a college football junkie with a love for player props, meeting many of these guys before they declare with a spreadsheet and what I see every Saturday.

You don't care, though. It's draft season, and here's a fresh list to justifying calling me a hero or an idiot -- depending on where I rank your favorite players.

With some combination of stats, film, combine workouts, and other fun nuggets, here are the top 100 on Swaim's Big Board as of this publishing.

Note: Consensus big board rankings come from MockDraftDatabase.com.

Top 100 Players in the 2025 NFL Draft

Note: These rankings are weighted by positional value. Quarterback, offensive tackles, defensive linemen, and corners will rate higher. Running backs, wide receivers, offensive guards, and linebackers will rate lower.

Overall Rank Player Pos School Pos Rank Last Rank Difference 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) QB1 1 0 2 Travis Hunter CB Colorado CB1 3 +1 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn St. EDGE1 2 -1 4 Mason Graham DL Michigan DL1 4 0 5 Jalon Walker LB Georgia LB1 10 +5 6 Tyler Warren TE Penn St. TE1 6 0 7 Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss QB2 5 -2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Pre-Draft Risers

T.J. Sanders, DL, South Carolina

Swaim's Rank: 39th

Previous Rank: 56th

My latest deep dive was into the class' deepest positions at running back and defensive line. That revealed a guy I moved way up the board, who won't last until the end of Round 2.

I've genuinely been looking for that third defensive tackle I'm excited about behind Mason Graham and Derrick Harmon, and T.J. Sanders is the guy. The former South Carolina Gamecocks interior player is a disruptive force that wins with incredible punch.

At 297 pounds, he's not the true "nose tackle" variety but can absolutely hold his own inside against the run. He reads blocks tremendously well. For someone whose weakness might be his bend, he's still able to get great leverage and routinely pushes the pocket back.

At a similar size, Sanders has a ton of Ndamukong Suh to his game in terms of versatility and athleticism. He doesn't have Suh's first step, but it was a no-brainer to loft him up behind the consensus top four.

Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

Swaim's Rank: 70th

Previous Rank: N/A

My board's spirit is positional value. Even though I think Will Howard and Jalen Milroe aren't likely to be impact starters in the NFL, they should be on the board for the percentage chance they are.

A further look into Howard was surprisingly impressive. Behind Shedeur Sanders, you could argue Howard has the second-best ability to read the defense in the entire class. We saw that on display as he chewed the College Football Playoff alive with a 75.2% completion rate.

That helps his case as someone who probably can be an effective backup right away.

His size (6'4") and movement combination is also the best in the class, but I don't want to get totally ahead of myself. His placement and accuracy aren't perfect, and the ceiling is limited as a 23.6 year old on draft day.

Jayden Daniels was also an older prospect who led the country in QBR. I don't think I was giving Howard enough credit with a lot of boxes checked. Watch out for a Chip Kelly reunion with the Las Vegas Raiders in Round 3.

RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

Swaim's Rank: 72nd

Previous Rank: 98th

One of my colleague Riley Thomas' favorite 2025 NFL Draft sleepers is RJ Harvey. He and his family best be awake as Day 2 of the draft is moving.

At 5'7" and 24.2 years old, Harvey is not a perfect prospect. His tape is freakin' awesome, though. On a Central Florida Knights team without any sort of passing threat, Harvey was sixth in FBS in rushing yards (1,577) while doing most of the work on his own.

He was second to Ashton Jeanty among running backs in this draft in opponent-adjusted EPA added per carry (0.47) during 2024. He also led the group in 15-plus-yard runs (58).

Harvey's rise is also a product of moving some other running backs down the board. Similar to my comp of Rachaad White, Le'Quint Allen's upright rushing style is a problem in such a deep class, and I'm not a Kaleb Johnson proponent after the poor showing of speed in Indianapolis.

Pre-Draft Fallers

Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia

Swaim's Rank: 67th

Previous Rank: 44th

As I have a tendency to do, I got ahead of myself with Georgia Bulldogs center Jared Wilson.

Because Wilson led all offensive linemen at the scouting combine in 40-yard-dash time (4.89), I moved Wilson way up the board. It matters a tremendous amount for the positional group. He's still easily the best pure center in this class -- even if some believe Purdue's Marcus Mbow ends up there.

However, he's got some issues. At 310 pounds, he gets moved off his spot by larger nose tackles at times. His pad level is elevated, and I don't quite see the athleticism from his combine workout showing up on tape. He also started only one year at Georgia and might not have the best experience at a cerebral position.

While a center-needy team might even bring him into the top-50 picks, there's a limit on the value of the position, and Wilson is no Creed Humphrey in terms of size, power, and experience.

Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

Swaim's Rank: 68th

Previous Rank: 57th

It's been a slow backslide for one of the stars from the Senior Bowl.

Darius Alexander made Bruce Feldman's college football freak list in 2024, but he didn't test like a true "freak" at the combine. He tested in the 91st percentile at the position, which is still awesome. But then, you get to the tape.

For someone who will be 25 years old before the season starts, it's quite the adventure. Against the run, Alexander is often wiped out from the play entirely with more focus on his one-on-one matchup. Against the pass, his footwork can lead to falling or sloppy get-offs, which answered the question I sought out. How did this athletic specimen have only 3.5 sacks in the MAC?

While you can love the athleticism, you're getting an older, unrefined prospect with production and strength-of-schedule issues. Why would I not draft one of the other Power 4 tackles in this range of the draft --like Alfred Collins, Josh Farmer, or Omarr Norman-Lott -- instead?

Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

Swaim's Rank: 86th

Previous Rank: 73rd

I like Brashard Smith, but my initial evaluation was too high.

Out of nowhere, the converted receiver and Miami (FL) Hurricanes transfer posted 1,659 scrimmage yards as a huge component of the SMU Mustangs' run to the College Football Playoff. He had a 12.3% target share last season, showing a three-down skillset. He's only 22.0 years old.

However, his frame really pales in comparison to other backs who can catch. He's slight at 194 pounds, and that worries me about his durability in the pros. He also runs a bit like a wideout with an inability to get to the edge or break many low tackles.

Most concerning of all, Smith's pass protection is a mess for a guy that'll need to make his living on third downs.

His upside to contribute is obvious, but I prefer Allen as a receiving option, and Tahj Brooks and Woody Marks also bring a more refined version of that skillset as projected Day 3 picks.

