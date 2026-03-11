FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL Predictions

Looking for expert NHL picks and predictions? Our team analyzes the latest stats, trends, and player performances to deliver reliable forecasts for every matchup. Whether you’re after straight-up picks, puck line predictions, or over/under bets, we’ve got you covered. Maximize your winning potential with insights on key injuries and betting odds—everything you need to stay ahead of the action this NHL season.

NHL

Capitals vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

Find Capitals vs. Flyers predictions, betting odds, moneyline, puck line, over/under and more for the March 11 NHL matchup.

NHL

Kraken vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Find Kraken vs. Predators predictions, betting odds, moneyline, puck line, over/under and more for the March 10 NHL matchup.

NHL

Avalanche vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Find Avalanche vs. Oilers predictions, betting odds, moneyline, puck line, over/under and more for the March 10 NHL matchup.

NHL

Rangers vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Find Rangers vs. Flames predictions, betting odds, moneyline, puck line, over/under and more for the March 10 NHL matchup.

NHL

Canadiens vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Find Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs predictions, betting odds, moneyline, puck line, over/under and more for the March 10 NHL matchup.

NHL

Lightning vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Find Lightning vs. Blue Jackets predictions, betting odds, moneyline, puck line, over/under and more for the March 10 NHL matchup.

NHL

Hurricanes vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Find Hurricanes vs. Penguins predictions, betting odds, moneyline, puck line, over/under and more for the March 10 NHL matchup.

NHL

Stars vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Find Stars vs. Golden Knights predictions, betting odds, moneyline, puck line, over/under and more for the March 10 NHL matchup.

NHL

Panthers vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Find Panthers vs. Red Wings predictions, betting odds, moneyline, puck line, over/under and more for the March 10 NHL matchup.

NHL

Islanders vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Find Islanders vs. Blues predictions, betting odds, moneyline, puck line, over/under and more for the March 10 NHL matchup.

NHL

Sabres vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Find Sabres vs. Sharks predictions, betting odds, moneyline, puck line, over/under and more for the March 10 NHL matchup.

NHL

Bruins vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Find Bruins vs. Kings predictions, betting odds, moneyline, puck line, over/under and more for the March 10 NHL matchup.

