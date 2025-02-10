Quinn Ewers NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

After a frustrating, injury-plagued season with the Texas Longhorns, Quinn Ewers now has his sights set on the NFL.

That frustration shines through in Ewers' statistical profile, which doesn't quite burst as much as it could, even if there are some positives.

We're going to run through the numbers today and outline what that aspect of Ewers' evaluation says about his prospects at the next level.

Some notes on the data listed below:

The player's age is their age on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Games Played" is the number of games in which he logged 10-plus pass attempts.

The "Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking" is the percentile rank within my personal quarterback model, which considers only data and does not weigh in projected draft capital. This is relative to all quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

The "Top Comparable" is based only on each player's statistical profile and not their play style.

The percentile for each stat is their percentile rank among quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

Quinn Ewers NFL Draft Key Information

College: Texas Longhorns

Age: 22.1 (82nd percentile)

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 209 pounds

Games Played: 36 (51st percentile)

2024 Total QBR: 75.5 (59th percentile)

2024 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt: 8.0 (35th percentile)

Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking: 69th percentile

Top Comparable Player: Nate Sudfeld

Quinn Ewers Scouting Report

The efficiency numbers for Ewers are underwhelming across the board.

Ewers had an 8.0 AY/A and 75.5 Total QBR despite playing behind an offensive line that ranked second in PFF's pass-blocking grade. This isn't entirely due to the injury, either; Ewers' Total QBR was just a smidge better last year at 78.7.

Ewers does bring a nice level of experience at his age, though. Among quarterbacks who were 22.5 or younger on Day 1 of the draft, Ewers ranks 27th out of 68 quarterbacks in games played. Being a full-time starter from his redshirt freshman season on does boost things in his favor.

Ewers' age, though, shows that he could have gained from an extra season in school. He'd still be a hair younger than Shedeur Sanders is entering this year had he gone back for one more year, and we've seen the value of playing as an experienced transfer from Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, and Cam Ward.

Instead, scouts will have to grade Ewers based on his body of work to date, and the numbers there don't make him stand out relative to his peers.

