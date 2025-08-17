FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NBA League Transactions - Free Agent Signings, Player Trades & More

E.J. Liddell
Brooklyn Nets

E.J. Liddell

Brooklyn Nets • #9 PF

E.J. Liddell Signs With Nets as Free Agent

E.J. Liddell has signed with the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent, adding depth to their power forward position.

What It Means

E.J. Liddell has joined the Brooklyn Nets, signing as a free agent to strengthen their power forward lineup. The transaction occurred on September 3, 2025, but no specific contract terms have been disclosed.

In the recent game against the New York Knicks, the Nets lost 113-105. Trendon Watford led the Nets with 20 points and 7 rebounds, playing 33 minutes.

Justin Minaya
Orlando Magic

Justin Minaya

Orlando Magic • #15 SF

Justin Minaya Signs With the Magic

Justin Minaya has signed with the Orlando Magic as a free agent shooting guard.

What It Means

Minaya played in 19 games for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2024-25 season. He scored 0.9 PPG and grabbed 0.5 RPG.

Reece Beekman
Orlando Magic

Reece Beekman

Orlando Magic • #26 PG

Reece Beekman Signs With the Magic as a Free Agent

Reece Beekman has signed with the Orlando Magic as a free agent, adding depth to their guard position.

What It Means

Beekman played in 36 games for the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors in the 2024 season. He averaged 2.7 PPG and 1.8 APG.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks • #43 SF

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Signs With Bucks as Free Agent

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent.

What It Means

Antetokounmpo played in 34 games for the Bucks during the 2023-24 season. He scored .9 points per game and grabbed .4 rebounds per game.

Kylor Kelley
New Orleans Pelicans

Kylor Kelley

New Orleans Pelicans • #35 C

Kylor Kelley Signs With Lakers as Free Agent

Kylor Kelley has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, adding depth to their roster at the center position.

What It Means

Kelley played in 11 games during the 2024 season with the Mavericks and Pelicans. He scored 3.1 PPG and grabbed 3.5 RPG.

Colin Castleton
Orlando Magic

Colin Castleton

Orlando Magic • #14 C

Colin Castleton Signs With Magic As Free Agent

Colin Castleton has signed with the Orlando Magic.

What It Means

Castleton played in 26 games during the 2024 season with the Grizzlies, Raptors and 76ers. He scored 4.7 PPG and added 4.7 rebounds per game.

Jahmir Young
Miami Heat

Jahmir Young

Miami Heat • #17 PG

Jahmir Young Signs With Miami Heat

Jahmir Young has signed with the Miami Heat after being waived by the Chicago Bulls earlier this season.

What It Means

Young played in six games for the Chicago Bulls during the 2024-25 season. He scored 1.8 points per game and added 1.0 assist per game.

Jalen McDaniels
New Orleans Pelicans

Jalen McDaniels

New Orleans Pelicans PF

Jalen McDaniels Signs With New Orleans Pelicans

Jalen McDaniels has signed with the New Orleans Pelicans after being released by the Wizards earlier this year.

What It Means

McDaniels played in just four games during the 2024 season with the Washington Wizards. Before that, he spent some time with Toronto, Philadelphia and Charlotte.

Ron Harper Jr.
Boston Celtics

Ron Harper Jr.

Boston Celtics • #13 SF

Ron Harper Jr. Signs With the Celtics as Free Agent

Ron Harper Jr. has signed with the Boston Celtics as a free agent.

What It Means

Ron Harper Jr. has rejoined the Boston Celtics as a free agent. The signing occurred on August 16, 2025, after he was waived by the Detroit Pistons in July.

Harper Jr. returns to Boston, where he had a brief stint in December 2024. In recent games, he has not recorded any player stats, indicating limited playtime before rejoining the Celtics.

N'Faly Dante
Atlanta Hawks

N'Faly Dante

Atlanta Hawks • #12 C

N'Faly Dante Signs With Houston Rockets After Previous Team Departure

N'Faly Dante has signed with the Atlanta Hawks, leaving the Houston Rockets.

What It Means

Dante played in four games during the 2024 season with the Houston Rockets. He averaged 6 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game.

