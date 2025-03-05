Emeka Egbuka NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, Top Comps

Emeka Egbuka is one of the top wide receiver names among the incoming draft class for various reasons, but his analytical profile isn't flawless.

Let's take a look at the Ohio State Buckeyes' standout wideout.

Note: Stats via Pro Football Focus (PFF); percentile ranks, model references, schedule-adjusted stats, and further context via my personal draft model, which includes all drafted FBS players since 2015.

Emeka Egbuka NFL Draft Key Information

Height: 6'1"

6'1" Weight: 202

202 40-Yard Dash: N/A

N/A Size-Adjusted Speed: N/A

N/A Vertical Leap: N/A

N/A Bench Press: N/A

N/A Broad Jump: N/A

N/A 3-Cone: N/A

N/A Shuttle: N/A

N/A 2024 Games: 16

16 2024 Catches: 81

81 2024 Receiving Yards: 1,011

1,011 2024 Receiving TDs: 10

Emeka Egbuka Top Comparables

Based on myriad factors (age, height, weight, size-adjusted speed, schedule-adjusted production, air yards data, recruiting and big board grades, and more), here are Egbuka's top comparables based on my historical draft model.

Emeka Egbuka Scouting Report

Simply looking at the season totals for Egbuka is a bit of a roller coaster ride.

Season Team Class Rec Yds Y/R TD Y/G 2021 Ohio State FR 10 9 191 21.2 0 19.1 2022 Ohio State SO 13 74 1151 15.6 10 88.5 2023 Ohio State JR 10 41 515 12.6 4 51.5 2024 Ohio State SR 16 81 1011 12.5 10 63.2

Two things really stand out, though. First, Egbuka showed out as a sophomore and then bounced back after a limited junior year to get a second 1,000-yard, 10-touchdown season under his belt.

This does mean he's not an early-declare prospect and is a bit older than most elite prospects tend to be come draft time, but we can likely downplay that a bit based on his status as a five-star recruit and his early breakout as a sophomore.

With all of this said, his average depth of target (aDOT) in his final season fell to 7.9 yards, down from 10.0, 10.2, and 9.0 for his first three seasons, respectively.

His slot rate also climbed each year (54.1%, 68.3%, 72.5%, and finally 81.1%), and high-slot-rate prospects don't always translate as well as their outside counterparts.

While slot rate, separation, and age-based metrics aren't boxes Egbuka checks, he clears in virtually everything else that matters: recruiting grade, schedule strength faced, adjusted-efficiency and volume numbers, and PFF route grade.

Only one other wideout in my database hits and misses the same exact marks and went on to be an early-round pick: DeVonta Smith.

