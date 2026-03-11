Latest Horse Racing Picks, Odds & Predictions
|#/Silk
|Horse
|Odds
3
1st Pick
3
Fear Danie
Jockey: Page, Chris
Trainer: Di Cicco, Terr
J: Page, Chris
T: Di Cicco, Terr
5
2nd Pick
5
Beautiful Lather
Jockey: Hanners, Luke
Trainer: Mc Guire, Chri
J: Hanners, Luke
T: Mc Guire, Chri
8
3rd Pick
8
Goldies Adelight A
Jockey: Tetrick, Trace
Trainer: Adams, Brewer
J: Tetrick, Trace
T: Adams, Brewer
|#/Silk
|Horse
|Odds
3
1st Pick
3
Please Be You
Jockey: Marohn, Jim Jr
Trainer: Toscano, Linda
J: Marohn, Jim Jr
T: Toscano, Linda
|3/1
2
2nd Pick
2
Martini Star
Jockey: Gingras, Yanni
Trainer: Ford, Mark
J: Gingras, Yanni
T: Ford, Mark
|6/1
5
3rd Pick
5
Always B Layla Ir
Jockey: Kakaley, Matt
Trainer: Alexander, Tra
J: Kakaley, Matt
T: Alexander, Tra
|4/1
|#/Silk
|Horse
|Odds
2
1st Pick
2
Sable
Jockey: Ramos Joseph D
Trainer: Asmussen Steven M
J: Ramos Joseph D
T: Asmussen Steven M
|7/2
5
1st Pick
5
Earl's Lady
Jockey: De La Cruz Fernando
Trainer: Klopp Randy L
J: De La Cruz Fernando
T: Klopp Randy L
|6/1
1
2nd Pick
1
Pinit Annie
Jockey: Contreras Luis
Trainer: Axmaker Cody W
J: Contreras Luis
T: Axmaker Cody W
Scratched
|#/Silk
|Horse
|Odds
2
1st Pick
2
Paragon Magicway
Jockey: Miller, Emanue
Trainer: Miller, Susan
J: Miller, Emanue
T: Miller, Susan
|7/1
4
2nd Pick
4
Plucky Pammy T
Jockey: Irvine, Justin
Trainer: Weller, Jayme
J: Irvine, Justin
T: Weller, Jayme
|9/2
7
3rd Pick
7
Sweet And Savvy
Jockey: Angus, Tyler
Trainer: Wagler, Joseph
J: Angus, Tyler
T: Wagler, Joseph
|4/1
|#/Silk
|Horse
|Odds
4
1st Pick
4
Lil Miss Wondrphyl
Jockey: Callahan, Core
Trainer: Bradley, Vince
J: Callahan, Core
T: Bradley, Vince
|19/1
5
2nd Pick
5
Seriously Fearless
Jockey: Cole, Mike
Trainer: Columbo, Josep
J: Cole, Mike
T: Columbo, Josep
|5/1
2
3rd Pick
2
Awesome Hill
Jockey: Green, Jason
Trainer: Le Blanc, Stev
J: Green, Jason
T: Le Blanc, Stev
|22/1
Horse Racing Basic Terms
Bute
Shortened word for phenylbutazone, the common non-steroidal medication legal at most racetrack.
Fractions
The times recorded during the race; with timing starting just past the gate or when the gates open, then parroted for the quarter, half, three-quarters etc. Used as an indication of ability and speed.
Tack
The equipment the horse wears, including saddle and bridle. A jockey typically has their own racing saddle, placed on each horse they ride just before the race.