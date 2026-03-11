FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Latest Horse Racing Picks, Odds & Predictions

Resulted
Miami ValleyRace 12
#/SilkHorseOdds
3
1st Pick
3

Fear Danie

Jockey: Page, Chris

Trainer: Di Cicco, Terr

J: Page, Chris

T: Di Cicco, Terr

5
2nd Pick
5

Beautiful Lather

Jockey: Hanners, Luke

Trainer: Mc Guire, Chri

J: Hanners, Luke

T: Mc Guire, Chri

8
3rd Pick
8

Goldies Adelight A

Jockey: Tetrick, Trace

Trainer: Adams, Brewer

J: Tetrick, Trace

T: Adams, Brewer

2 Min Till Start
Yonkers RacewayRace 4
#/SilkHorseOdds
3
1st Pick
3

Please Be You

Jockey: Marohn, Jim Jr

Trainer: Toscano, Linda

J: Marohn, Jim Jr

T: Toscano, Linda

3/1
2
2nd Pick
2

Martini Star

Jockey: Gingras, Yanni

Trainer: Ford, Mark

J: Gingras, Yanni

T: Ford, Mark

6/1
5
3rd Pick
5

Always B Layla Ir

Jockey: Kakaley, Matt

Trainer: Alexander, Tra

J: Kakaley, Matt

T: Alexander, Tra

4/1
4 Min Till Start
Turfway ParkRace 5
#/SilkHorseOdds
2
Sable silk
1st Pick
2

Sable

Jockey: Ramos Joseph D

Trainer: Asmussen Steven M

J: Ramos Joseph D

T: Asmussen Steven M

7/2
5
Earl's Lady silk
1st Pick
5

Earl's Lady

Jockey: De La Cruz Fernando

Trainer: Klopp Randy L

J: De La Cruz Fernando

T: Klopp Randy L

6/1
1
Pinit Annie silk
2nd Pick
1

Pinit Annie

Jockey: Contreras Luis

Trainer: Axmaker Cody W

J: Contreras Luis

T: Axmaker Cody W

Scratched

5 Min Till Start
Northfield ParkRace 6
#/SilkHorseOdds
2
1st Pick
2

Paragon Magicway

Jockey: Miller, Emanue

Trainer: Miller, Susan

J: Miller, Emanue

T: Miller, Susan

7/1
4
2nd Pick
4

Plucky Pammy T

Jockey: Irvine, Justin

Trainer: Weller, Jayme

J: Irvine, Justin

T: Weller, Jayme

9/2
7
3rd Pick
7

Sweet And Savvy

Jockey: Angus, Tyler

Trainer: Wagler, Joseph

J: Angus, Tyler

T: Wagler, Joseph

4/1
7 Min Till Start
Dover DownsRace 12
#/SilkHorseOdds
4
1st Pick
4

Lil Miss Wondrphyl

Jockey: Callahan, Core

Trainer: Bradley, Vince

J: Callahan, Core

T: Bradley, Vince

19/1
5
2nd Pick
5

Seriously Fearless

Jockey: Cole, Mike

Trainer: Columbo, Josep

J: Cole, Mike

T: Columbo, Josep

5/1
2
3rd Pick
2

Awesome Hill

Jockey: Green, Jason

Trainer: Le Blanc, Stev

J: Green, Jason

T: Le Blanc, Stev

22/1

Horse Racing Basic Terms

Bute

Shortened word for phenylbutazone, the common non-steroidal medication legal at most racetrack.

Fractions

The times recorded during the race; with timing starting just past the gate or when the gates open, then parroted for the quarter, half, three-quarters etc. Used as an indication of ability and speed.

Tack

The equipment the horse wears, including saddle and bridle. A jockey typically has their own racing saddle, placed on each horse they ride just before the race.