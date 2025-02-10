Jaxson Dart NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

In a quarterback class reportedly lacking firepower, scouts will be digging for players with some path to a ceiling.

At least based on just the numbers behind his collegiate resume, Jaxson Dart could be that guy.

Dart will have his detractors, given that Lane Kiffin's offenses use more play action than almost any other team in the nation, leading to tons of wide-open receivers. Dart took advantage of the open windows and posted some drool-worthy stats, though.

Let's dig into that and see what kind of profile Dart has in comparison to previous quarterback prospects.

Some notes on the data listed below:

The player's age is their age on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Games Played" is the number of games in which he logged 10-plus pass attempts.

The "Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking" is the percentile rank within my personal quarterback model, which considers only data and does not weigh in projected draft capital. This is relative to all quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

The "Top Comparable" is based only on each player's statistical profile and not their play style.

The percentile for each stat is their percentile rank among quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

Jaxson Dart NFL Draft Key Information

College: Mississippi Rebels

Age: 21.9 (83rd percentile)

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 226 pounds

Games Played: 45 (82nd percentile)

2024 Total QBR: 86.3 (88th percentile)

2024 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt: 11.5 (96th percentile)

Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking: 97th percentile

Top Comparable Player: Jalen Hurts

Jaxson Dart Scouting Report

I could understand being skeptical of the stats Dart put up, given the offense. There are some quick counterpoints to that, though, that should keep him on peoples' radars.

First, it's not just the efficiency stats that push Dart up in the eyes of the model. He's also super experienced with 45 games under his belt with double-digit pass attempts.

Second -- and this is key for the model's purposes -- he did that all at a young age. He started as a true freshman at a Power 5 school and won't turn 22 until after the draft. That kind of pedigree is intoxicating for the model.

Since 2010, only nine quarterbacks have received combine invites while being younger than 22 on Day 1 of the draft after having played 30-plus games in college while holding a Total QBR of at least 80 in their final season. Here's that list:

Pretty good company, and only one of those boxes checked revolves around Dart's efficiency.

Scouting matters, so the NFL's opinion of Dart will be key to predicting whether he's a success. But even if he falls, none of Mahomes, Jackson, nor Hurts were top-five picks, and all have been massive hits, meaning Dart's a name worth watching regardless of where he goes.

