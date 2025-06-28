Brewers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 4:14 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies.

Brewers vs Rockies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (46-36) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-64)

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and COLR

Brewers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-295) | COL: (+240)

MIL: (-295) | COL: (+240) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-137) | COL: +1.5 (+114)

MIL: -1.5 (-137) | COL: +1.5 (+114) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Brewers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 5-2, 3.68 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 3-10, 6.48 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Quinn Priester (5-2, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Antonio Senzatela (3-10, 6.48 ERA). When Priester starts, his team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season. When Priester starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. The Rockies have a 6-9-0 record against the spread in Senzatela's starts. The Rockies are 5-10 in Senzatela's 15 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (67.8%)

Brewers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Rockies, Milwaukee is the favorite at -295, and Colorado is +240 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Rockies are +114 to cover, and the Brewers are -137.

Brewers vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Rockies on June 28 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 26 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Milwaukee this season, with a -295 moneyline set for this game.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 34 of their 81 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 43-38-0 in 81 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 16 of the 77 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (20.8%).

Colorado has a 4-19 record (winning just 17.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +240 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 80 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-44-3).

The Rockies have a 30-50-0 record ATS this season (covering only 37.5% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .447, fueled by 38 extra-base hits. He has a .254 batting average and an on-base percentage of .285.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 143rd, and he is 60th in slugging.

Christian Yelich has 77 hits, which ranks first among Milwaukee batters this season. He's batting .263 with 26 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among all qualified, he ranks 66th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Yelich enters this game looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .452 with six doubles, two home runs, three walks and 17 RBIs.

Sal Frelick has 86 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358.

Frelick heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two walks and four RBIs.

Brice Turang has five home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .283 this season.

Turang has hit safely in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has an on-base percentage of .332, a slugging percentage of .512, and has 83 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .287).

He ranks 26th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Goodman brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Jordan Beck has 16 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .269. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .222 with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 42 walks.

Mickey Moniak is batting .234 with six doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Brewers vs Rockies Head to Head

6/27/2025: 10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/10/2025: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/9/2025: 17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/8/2024: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/7/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/6/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/4/2024: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/3/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/2/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

