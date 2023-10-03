FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
Horse Racing News

Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 10/13/23

Horse RacingnumberFire Racing
Horse Racing Best Bets for Thursday 10/12/23

Horse RacingnumberFire Racing
Horse Racing Best Bets for Wednesday 10/11/23

Horse RacingnumberFire Racing
Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 10/10/23

Horse RacingnumberFire Racing
Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday 10/7/23

Horse RacingnumberFire Racing
Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 10/6/23

Horse RacingnumberFire Racing
2023 Alcibiades Stakes Preview

Friday is opening day at Keeneland Race Course and the beginning of Fall Stars: an opening weekend full of stakes racing and Breeders’ Cup implications in many divisions. Juvenile fillies take the spotlight Friday, October 6 in the Darley Alcibiades Stakes, a 1 1/16-mile dirt race that offers not only a $600,000 purse, but an automatic berth to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies for the winner, as well at 10-5-3-2-1 Road to the Kentucky Oaks points for the top five finishers. The race drew a field of nine two-year-olds to compete for those spoils. The Alcibiades has been a strong prep for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies in recent years, since the new dirt surface was installed

Horse RacingnumberFire Racing
2023 Breeders' Futurity Stakes Preview

The road to both the Breeders’ Cup and the Kentucky Derby visits Keeneland Race Course on Saturday, October 7, for the $600,000 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity.

Horse RacingnumberFire Racing
2023 American Pharoah Stakes Preview

Eight of the top juveniles on the West Coast line up Saturday, October 7th at Santa Anita Park for the $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes.

Horse RacingnumberFire Racing
Horse Racing Best Bets for Thursday 10/5/23

Horse RacingnumberFire Racing
Horse Racing Best Bets for Wednesday 10/4/23

Horse RacingnumberFire Racing
Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 10/3/23

Horse RacingnumberFire Racing