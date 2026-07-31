Horse Racing

7d

Key Takeaways: Arlington Million Day offers one of Colonial Downs' strongest cards, with eight stakes races and betting opportunities across dirt and turf. Warm, dry weather should keep conditions consistent, but scratches remain important, as they can significantly alter pace performance. Langvad & Six Speed: Langvad brings sharp recent form and speed, while Six Speed is well positioned to rebound at his preferred one-turn mile distance. Verifire & Slam Notion: Verifire gets an ideal stalking setup in a competitive sprint, while Slam Notion offers longshot value with proven Colonial Downs form. Fuzzbuster & Alpyland: Fuzzbuster could capitalize on a contested pace with his late kick, while Alpyland's tactical speed makes him dangerous despite the abundance of front-runners. The card on Saturday, August 1 at Colonial Downs is the flagship event of the meet: Arlington Million Day. Carrying on a tradition that dates back to John Henry’s historic win at Arlington Park in 1981, the day is a fixture in the American horse racing calendar. The festivities moved to Churchill Downs in 2022, the year after Arlington Park closed, and have been at home at Colonial since 2023. The Arlington Million (G1) is the showpiece, but there are seven other stakes on the day