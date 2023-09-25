FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 4

10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 4

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane burst onto the scene with four touchdowns in Week 3. Who else should you be targeting on your waiver wire heading into Week 4?

NFLZack Bussiere
More NFL News

Latest Headlines

Weekly FanDuel Research Free Play: NFL Week 4 Main Slate
NFLJim Sannes
Daily Fantasy Baseball Podcast: The Solo Shot, Tuesday 9/26/23
MLBTom Vecchio
Fantasy Football: 3 Defensive Streamer Options for Week 4
NFLAidan McGrath
Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 4
NFLScott Edwards Jr.

More headlines

Up & Adams: Tuesday, September 26th, 2023

Up & Adams: Tuesday, September 26th, 2023

On Tuesday's episode of Up and Adams on FanDuel TV, Kay is joined by Daniel Jones, DeSean Jackson, and Deebo Samuel.

NFLFanDuel TV
MLB Betting Guide for Tuesday 9/26/23: Wake Boston Up When September Ends

MLB Betting Guide for Tuesday 9/26/23: Wake Boston Up When September Ends

The Red Sox have struggled in the final month of the season, making the Rays a strong moneyline play tonight. Which other MLB bets should you be eyeing on FanDuel Sportsbook?

MLBAidan Cotter
3 MLB Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/26/23

3 MLB Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/26/23

The Philadelphia Phillies can clinch a playoff berth tonight. Will Kyle Schwarber go yard and send the Phils to the postseason?

MLBAnnie Nader
2023 NFL Power Rankings: Week 4

2023 NFL Power Rankings: Week 4

With Week 3 in the books, where does each team rank according to numberFire's nERD metric?

NFLZack Bussiere
Upcoming Games
Latest Authors