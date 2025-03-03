2025 NFL Draft Scouting Combine Results for Tight Ends

When we did our research last week into which workouts matter most across all positions at the NFL combine, no workout had a higher correlation to NFL success than the weight-adjusted 40 at tight end. Given this year's class is well-regarded, it increased the anticipation to see what they could do.

Unfortunately, a lot of the top names opted not to work out. Of those who did compete, none hit even the 80th percentile in weight-adjusted 40. Thus, it was a bit of a letdown.

Nonetheless, we're going to run through the results of all tight ends who worked out at the combine below. The broad jump will be listed in total inches.

For each player, we'll list both their raw workout metric and their percentile rank. That percentile for each player is relative to players at that position to work out at the combine since 2010. The percentile is adjusted for the player's weight rather than their raw metric as weight-adjusted metrics generally are a better indicator of skill. You can sort the table if you want to see the standouts in each workout.

If you want to see which workouts have traditionally correlated to success, check out our piece on which NFL combine workouts matter for tight ends.

2025 NFL Combine Results: Tight Ends

Player Weight 40 Yard Vertical Bench Broad Jump 3-Cone Shuttle 40 Yard Percentile Vertical Percentile Bench Percentile Broad Jump Percentile 3-Cone Percentile Shuttle Percentile Bryson Nesbit 238 4.88 32.5 112 3.7% 25.0% 12.2% CJ Dippre 256 4.69 34.5 32 120 75.7% 70.4% 98.9% 71.6% Gavin Bartholomew 246 4.70 53.5% Gunnar Helm 241 4.84 30 7.15 4.40 11.2% 8.6% 40.9% 42.6% Harold Fannin Jr. 241 4.71 34 22 118 6.97 4.39 44.7% 45.9% 84.1% 50.9% 79.5% 46.6% Jackson Hawes 253 4.82 34.5 16 121 4.40 28.0% 65.9% 12.3% 76.4% 47.1% Jake Briningstool 241 4.75 31 115 28.8% 12.2% 27.8% View Full Table ChevronDown

