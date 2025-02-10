Dillon Gabriel NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

A lot of intangibles will work against Dillon Gabriel leading into the NFL Draft.

He's short, measuring in at just 5'10" at the Senior Bowl.

He's also older, having turned 24 in December.

He was a quality college quarterback, though, and that matters.

Let's dig into the numbers behind Gabriel's NFL Draft profile, sorting through the obvious pros and cons that come along with him.

Some notes on the data listed below:

The player's age is their age on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Games Played" is the number of games in which he logged 10-plus pass attempts.

The "Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking" is the percentile rank within my personal quarterback model, which considers only data and does not weigh in projected draft capital. This is relative to all quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

The "Top Comparable" is based only on each player's statistical profile and not their play style.

The percentile for each stat is their percentile rank among quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

Dillon Gabriel NFL Draft Key Information

College: Oregon Ducks

Age: 24.3 (8th percentile)

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 202

Games Played: 64 (100th percentile)

2024 Total QBR: 86.4 (89th percentile)

2024 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt: 9.4 (71st percentile)

Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking: 82nd percentile

Top Comparable Player: Easton Stick

Dillon Gabriel Scouting Report

For Gabriel, both the pros and the cons are pretty extreme.

The age component is important. If you look at players his age and older entering the draft, 10 of 19 went undrafted, and only one -- Brandon Weeden -- went in the first 60 picks. None of those players has developed into an NFL success with Weeden, Aidan O'Connell, and Skylar Thompson being the most notable players.

Gabriel did, at least, take full advantage of that age. He eclipses Bo Nix as the most experienced combine-invitee with 64 games of 10-plus pass attempts. Nix was just a hair younger than Gabriel -- 24.2 -- but both his AY/A (11.2) and Total QBR (91.0) were a good chunk ahead of Gabriel's (9.4 and 86.4, respectively).

When you mix it all together, Gabriel winds up in the 82nd percentile. While there are hits in that range, they're primarily among players who garnered decent draft capital. We'll just have to see if Gabriel can wow scouts enough to buck the trend of older players going super late in the draft.

