Fantasy Football Projections
Looking for expert Fantasy Football projections? Our team analyzes the latest player news, stats, injuries and trends to deliver reliable forecasts for every matchup. Enhance your lineup with past performance stats, projected fantasy points, receiving & rushing yards and touchdowns for standard and PPR leagues.
Kimani Vidal Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos
Week 18 projections for Kimani Vidal this week against the Broncos, including stats and insights.
Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Packers
Week 18 projections for Jordan Mason this week against the Packers, including stats and insights.
Jake Ferguson Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Giants
Week 18 projections for Jake Ferguson this week against the Giants, including stats and insights.
Blake Corum Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals
Week 18 projections for Blake Corum this week against the Cardinals, including stats and insights.
Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers
Week 18 projections for Rashid Shaheed this week against the 49ers, including stats and insights.
Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Saints
Week 18 projections for Bijan Robinson this week against the Saints, including stats and insights.
Drake London Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Saints
Week 18 projections for Drake London this week against the Saints, including stats and insights.
Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals
Week 18 projections for Kyren Williams this week against the Cardinals, including stats and insights.
Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Saints
Week 18 projections for Kyle Pitts this week against the Saints, including stats and insights.
Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals
Week 18 projections for Matthew Stafford this week against the Cardinals, including stats and insights.
Kirk Cousins Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Saints
Week 18 projections for Kirk Cousins this week against the Saints, including stats and insights.
Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers
Week 18 projections for Bo Nix this week against the Chargers, including stats and insights.