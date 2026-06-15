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NHL News

NHL

Stanley Cup Odds 2026-27: Who Are the Favorites for Next Season?

What do the Stanley Cup odds look like for next year?

Stanley Cup Odds 2026-27: Who Are the Favorites for Next Season?
NHL

Stanley Cup Predictions Game 6: Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Best Bets, Odds & Props

NHL best bets and predictions for today.

Stanley Cup Predictions Game 6: Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Best Bets, Odds & Props
NHL

NHL Picks and Predictions for Today: Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 6 Best Bets, Props

NHL predictions, picks, props and odds for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Hurricanes.

NHL Picks and Predictions for Today: Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 6 Best Bets, Props
NHL

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 6

Find Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights predictions, betting odds, moneyline, puck line, over/under and more for Stanley Cup Final Game 6.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 6
NHL

NHL Picks and Props for Today: Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 Best Bets

NHL picks, props, odds and prediction for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Hurricanes.

NHL Picks and Props for Today: Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 Best Bets
NHL

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Find Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights predictions, betting odds, moneyline, puck line, over/under and more for Stanley Cup Final Game 5.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 5
NHL

Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Best Bets: Predictions & Picks for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights

NHL betting picks, props, odds and prediction for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes.

Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Best Bets: Predictions & Picks for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights
NHL

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 4

Find Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes predictions, betting odds, moneyline, puck line, over/under and more for Stanley Cup Final Game 4.

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 4
NHL

NHL Picks and Predictions: Will the Hurricanes Ride the Momentum in Game 3?

NHL betting picks, props, odds and predictions for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes.

NHL Picks and Predictions: Will the Hurricanes Ride the Momentum in Game 3?
NHL

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 3

Find Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes predictions, betting odds, moneyline, puck line, over/under and more for Stanley Cup Final Game 3.

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 3
NHL

Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Best Bets: Predictions & Odds for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes

NHL betting picks, props, odds and an for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes.

Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Best Bets: Predictions & Odds for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes
NHL

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 2

Find Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights predictions, betting odds, moneyline, puck line, over/under and more for Stanley Cup Final Game 2.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 2