Victor Olofsson Signs With Avalanche
Victor Olofsson has signed with the Colorado Avalanche.
What It Means
Olofsson played 56 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season. He scored 15 goals and had 14 assists during that time.
Hudson Fasching Signs With Blue Jackets
Hudson Fasching has signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
What It Means
Fasching played in 43 games for the Islanders in the 2024-25 season. He had a total of 2 goals, 2 assists and 51 shots on goal.
Sean Day Signs With Islanders
The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Sean Day, adding him to their roster.
What It Means
His signing was officially announced on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Day has only played two games in his NHL career, both for the Lightning in the 2021-22 season.
Vitali Kravtsov Signs With Canucks
Vitali Kravtsov has signed with the Vancouver Canucks, marking his return to the NHL.
What It Means
Vitali Kravtsov has joined the Vancouver Canucks, marking his return to the NHL. The signing occurred on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.
Kravtsov has not played a game since the 2022-23 season and has 64 games played in his entire career.
Evander Kane Traded to the Canucks from the Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane has been traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Vancouver Canucks.
What It Means
Evander Kane has been traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Vancouver Canucks. The transaction took place on June 25, 2025, marking a significant move for both teams.
During the 2025 postseason, Kane played 16 games with 6 goals and 5 assists.
Josh Doan Traded to Buffalo Sabres from Mammoth
Josh Doan has been traded to the Buffalo Sabres from the Utah Mammoth.
What It Means
Josh Doan has been traded to the Buffalo Sabres from the Utah Mammoth. This move happened on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
Michael Kesselring Traded From Utah Mammoth to Buffalo Sabres
Michael Kesselring has been traded from the Utah Mammoth to the Buffalo Sabres.
What It Means
Michael Kesselring has been traded from the Utah Mammoth to the Buffalo Sabres. This transaction occurred on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
Jonathan Toews Joins Winnipeg Jets After Signing Contract
Jonathan Toews has signed with the Winnipeg Jets, bringing his experience to their lineup.
What It Means
Jonathan Toews has joined the Winnipeg Jets as of June 20, 2025. His signing is expected to add depth to the team's lineup.
Chris Kreider Traded to Anaheim Ducks From New York Rangers
Chris Kreider has been traded from the New York Rangers to the Anaheim Ducks.
What It Means
Chris Kreider has been traded from the New York Rangers to the Anaheim Ducks. The transaction took place on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
This trade involves Kreider moving to the Ducks, leaving his former team, the Rangers.
Scott Morrow Recalled by Carolina Hurricanes from Minors
Scott Morrow has been recalled from the minors to the Carolina Hurricanes.
What It Means
Scott Morrow has been recalled by the Carolina Hurricanes from the minors. This move happened on Friday, May 02, 2025, as the team looks to adjust its roster.