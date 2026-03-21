NCAAF News
College Football: LSU Win Total Odds for 2026
What is LSU's win total set at for 2026?
College Football: Arkansas Win Total Odds for 2026
What is Arkansas' win total set at for 2026?
2026 Heisman Odds: Who Are the Frontrunners to Win Next Season's Heisman Trophy?
What are the Heisman Trophy odds for 2026-27?
College Football: 2026 CFP National Championship Odds (2026-27)
Who are the favorites to win the 2026-27 CFP National Championship?
Indiana vs. Miami Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the National Championship
What are the best bets and props for Indiana vs. Miami?
Indiana vs. Miami Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CFP National Championship
Find Indiana vs Miami (FL) betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the National Championship on Jan. 19.
Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the Peach Bowl
What are the best bets and props for Oregon vs. Indiana?
Ole Miss vs. Miami Prediction, Props and Best Bets for the Fiesta Bowl
What are the best bets and props for Miami vs. Ole Miss?
Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Fiesta Bowl 2025
Find Miami (FL) vs Ole Miss betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8.
Indiana vs Oregon Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Peach Bowl 2025
Find Indiana vs Oregon betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9.
2 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Props for Indiana vs. Alabama in the Rose Bowl
What are the best bets for Indiana versus Alabama in the Rose Bowl?
3 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Props for Ole Miss vs. Georgia in the Sugar Bowl
Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss are 6.5-point underdogs against Georgia in the CFP quarterfinals. Can they keep it close enough to cover?