NCAAF News

North Carolina vs Miami (FL) Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

North Carolina vs Miami (FL) Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Find North Carolina vs Miami (FL) betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.

NCAAFData Skrive
Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Find Kentucky vs Missouri betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.

NCAAFData Skrive
Duke vs NC State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Duke vs NC State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Find Duke vs NC State betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.

NCAAFData Skrive
Notre Dame vs USC Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Notre Dame vs USC Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Find Notre Dame vs USC betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.

NCAAFData Skrive
Oregon State vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Oregon State vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Find Oregon State vs UCLA betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.

NCAAFData Skrive
Boise State vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Boise State vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Find Boise State vs Colorado State betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.

NCAAFData Skrive
UTSA vs UAB Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

UTSA vs UAB Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Find UTSA vs UAB betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.

NCAAFData Skrive
San Diego State vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

San Diego State vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Find San Diego State vs Hawaii betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.

NCAAFData Skrive
Washington vs Oregon Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Washington vs Oregon Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Find Washington vs Oregon betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.

NCAAFData Skrive
Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Find Texas Tech vs Kansas State betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.

NCAAFData Skrive
Wisconsin vs Iowa Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Wisconsin vs Iowa Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Find Wisconsin vs Iowa betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.

NCAAFData Skrive
Maryland vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Maryland vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Find Maryland vs Illinois betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for their matchup on October 14.

NCAAFData Skrive