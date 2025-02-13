Brady Cook NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

After a breakout year with the Missouri Tigers in 2023, things were more uneven for Brady Cook this past season. Still, Cook was good enough to earn himself an invite to the 2025 NFL Draft Combine.

There are pros and cons in Cook's profile as he prepares to turn pro. What does the data say about him as a prospect? We're going to dive into that today.

Some notes on the data listed below:

The player's age is their age on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Games Played" is the number of games in which he logged 10-plus pass attempts.

The "Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking" is the percentile rank within my personal quarterback model, which considers only data and does not weigh in projected draft capital. This is relative to all quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

The "Top Comparable" is based only on each player's statistical profile and not their play style.

The percentile for each stat is their percentile rank among quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

Brady Cook NFL Draft Key Information

College: Missouri Tigers

Age: 23.5 (26th percentile)

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 209 pounds

Games Played: 41 (68th percentile)

2024 Total QBR: 76.7 (64th percentile)

2024 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt: 8.3 (43rd percentile)

Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking: 49th percentile

Top Comparable Player: Chandler Harnish

Brady Cook Scouting Report

Cook doesn't have any massive red flags in his profile, which is a plus. Unfortunately, there also aren't any massive boons, which is why he winds up smack dab in the middle of the pack.

The age is the biggest downside for Cook. He counters that a bit with 41 games played, but that's also just the 10th best mark in this class. Four of the guys ahead of him are younger, as well.

Cook's 76.7 QBR is solid, and he legitimizes it with a mark of 77.6 last year. He added value as a runner and faced a solid slate of defenses, helping juice that number a bit.

Of the 25 other players between the 45th and 55th percentile of the pre-draft model, only 8 went undrafted. Thus, based on precedent, there's still a shot Cook sneaks into the later rounds. We'll just have to see if his body of work the past two years is enough for him to add his name to that list.

