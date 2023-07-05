Boxing News
Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Odds, How to Watch Undisputed Super Middleweight Title Bout
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is back in Vegas this Saturday to defend his undisputed middleweight status against Jermell "Iron Man" Charlo. Check out the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Odds, How to Watch Heavyweight Title Bout
A year from his last bout, unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk returns to the ring on Saturday, August 26 to exchange with Daniel Dubois.
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez: Odds, How to Watch Junior Lightweight Title Bout
Current WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete takes on fellow countryman Oscar Valdez this weekend in Arizona. Here are the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius: Odds, How to Watch Heavyweight Bout
This weekend in London, Anthony Joshua will now fight Robert Helenius after Dillian Whyte's disqualification. What are the betting odds for the fight?
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Odds, How to Watch Cruiserweight Bout
After rampant trash talk over the past year -- both digital and in-person -- Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will finally share the ring together on Saturday. See the fight's odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Odds, How to Watch Undisputed Welterweight Title Bout
In one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the century, champion welterweights Errol Spence Jr. and Terence 'Bud' Crawford will meet in Las Vegas for the undisputed title. Check out the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue: Odds, How to Watch Super Bantamweight Title Bout
Here is everything you need to know for Naoya Inoue vs. Stephen Fulton, a super bantamweight clash of the undefeated, on July 25th from Ariake Arena.
Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Eimantas Stanionis: Odds, How to Watch Welterweight Title Bout
Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Eimantas Stanionis will strap up Saturday, July 8 at AT&T Center for the WBA welterweight title. How do the odds show at FanDuel Sportsbook?