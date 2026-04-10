Boxing News
3 Best Bets for Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov
See the full card and betting odds for Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia.
Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia: Schedule, Full Card, and Betting Odds
See the full card and betting odds for Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia.
Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson: Schedule, Full Card and Betting Odds
See the full card and betting odds for Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson.
Best Bet and Prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Terence "Bud" Crawford will bring boxing's biggest potential bout to Mexican Independence Day weekend. Who will get their hand raised?
Best Bet and Prediction for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3
Two tight decisions weren't enough to settle Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's lightweight rival. Who will leave New York with the straps on Friday?
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3: Fight History, Past Results, Betting Odds for Rematch
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano face off for a third time on Friday, July 11th on Netflix. Catch up on the match history and past results of the rivalry so far.
Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Latest Betting Odds and Info
Check out the latest odds and information ahead of the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. boxing match on Saturday, June 28th.
Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Schedule, Full Card, and Betting Odds
See details on the full card for Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., including a cruiserweight title and the boxing return of Holly Holm.
Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Odds, Prediction, and How to Watch
Here is all you need to know ahead of the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. boxing match.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2: Schedule, Full Card, and Betting Odds
See the full card and betting odds for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 on Saturday, December 21, 2024.
Best Bets and Predictions for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2
Can Tyson Fury exact revenge on Oleksandr Usyk after May's loss?
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2: Betting Odds and How to Watch the Rematch
Here is all you need to know ahead of the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight championship.