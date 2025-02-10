Kurtis Rourke NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

After helping lead the Indiana Hoosiers to a berth in the College Football Playoff, Kurtis Rourke deserves his flowers.

He's also a guy who played well before his time in Indiana, putting up decent numbers with the Ohio Bobcats.

But what does Rourke look like through the lens of the NFL Draft?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out the numbers behind Rourke's collegiate resume and seeing how he stacks up versus previous quarterback prospects.

Some notes on the data listed below:

The player's age is their age on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Games Played" is the number of games in which he logged 10-plus pass attempts.

The "Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking" is the percentile rank within my personal quarterback model, which considers only data and does not weigh in projected draft capital. This is relative to all quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

The "Top Comparable" is based only on each player's statistical profile and not their play style.

The percentile for each stat is their percentile rank among quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

Kurtis Rourke NFL Draft Key Information

College: Indiana Hoosiers

Age: 24.5 (7th percentile)

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 223 pounds

Games Played: 47 (87th percentile)

2024 Total QBR: 85.2 (87th percentile)

2024 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt: 10.6 (91st percentile)

Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking: 74th percentile

Top Comparable Player: Case Keenum

Kurtis Rourke Scouting Report

Age is easily the biggest red flag within Rourke's profile.

At 24.5 years old, he's 1.6 years older than the average Day 2 pick and 1.2 years older than the average Day 3 pick. Among players older than Rourke, only Brandon Weeden (25) and Aidan O'Connell (17) have started more than 6 NFL games in their career.

Beyond that, Rourke's efficiency stats were solid as he is in the 87th percentile or higher in both AY/A and Total QBR. Of that aforementioned crop of older quarterbacks, only Hendon Hooker (89.4) and Stetson Bennett (86.3) had final-year QBRs better than Rourke's, and Rourke came out with more experience than those guys, as well.

He'll just need to find a team willing to overlook the lofty age concerns if he's hoping to go early in the draft.

