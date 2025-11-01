MLB Prop Bets Picks, Predictions & Odds
Get the latest comprehensive insights on MLB player prop bets, including expert picks, predictions, and real-time odds to enhance your betting strategy. Stay updated with the latest odds and predictions on strikeout props, home runs, total bases and more! Start winning with our in-depth analysis.
3 Best MLB World Series Bets and Player Props for Dodgers at Blue Jays Game 7
Will the Dodgers complete the comeback and win their second consecutive World Series?
2 Best MLB World Series Bets and Player Props for Dodgers at Blue Jays Game 6
Can Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Dodgers avoid elimination and extend the series? Which bets and props stand out in Game 6?
2 Best MLB World Series Bets and Player Props for Blue Jays at Dodgers Game 5
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays have evened the series through four games. How should we expect Game 5 to play out?
2 Best MLB World Series Bets and Player Props for Blue Jays at Dodgers Game 4
Which bets and props stand out in Game 4 of the World Series?
3 Best MLB World Series Bets and Player Props for Blue Jays at Dodgers Game 3
Max Muncy homered in Game 2 of the World Series. Can he be productive at the plate again on Monday?
2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Game 2 of the World Series: Dodgers at Blue Jays
Will Los Angeles even the World Series at one, or does Toronto defend their home turf once more?
2 Best MLB World Series Bets and Player Props for Dodgers at Blue Jays Game 1
The World Series begins on Friday. Which bets and props stand out in Game 1?
2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Game 7 of the ALCS: Mariners at Blue Jays
It all comes down to Game 7 in the ALCS. How should we expect tonight's matchup between Seattle and Toronto to play out?
2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Game 6 of the ALCS: Mariners at Blue Jays
The Mariners are one win away from the World Series. Will they get it on Sunday?
2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Game 5 of the ALCS: Blue Jays at Mariners
The Blue Jays and Mariners are knotted at 2-2 in the ALCS. How should you bet today's Game 5?
2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Game 4 of the ALCS: Blue Jays at Mariners
Which MLB betting picks make sense for Game 4 of the ALCS between the Blue Jays and Mariners?
2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Game 3 of the NLCS: Brewers at Dodgers
FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a profit boost for Thursday's MLB playoff games. Which bets stand out for Game 3 of the NLCS between the Brewers and Dodgers?