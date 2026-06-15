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NHL Home

Stanley Cup Odds 2026-27: Who Are the Favorites for Next Season?

Stanley Cup Odds 2026-27: Who Are the Favorites for Next Season?

What do the Stanley Cup odds look like for next year?
NHL

Stanley Cup Predictions Game 6: Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Best Bets, Odds & Props

NHL best bets and predictions for today.

Stanley Cup Predictions Game 6: Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Best Bets, Odds & Props
NHL

NHL Picks and Predictions for Today: Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 6 Best Bets, Props

NHL predictions, picks, props and odds for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Hurricanes.

NHL Picks and Predictions for Today: Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 6 Best Bets, Props

Recent NHL News

NHL

Stanley Cup Odds 2026-27: Who Are the Favorites for Next Season?

What do the Stanley Cup odds look like for next year?

Stanley Cup Odds 2026-27: Who Are the Favorites for Next Season?
NHL

Stanley Cup Predictions Game 6: Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Best Bets, Odds & Props

NHL best bets and predictions for today.

Stanley Cup Predictions Game 6: Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Best Bets, Odds & Props
NHL

NHL Picks and Predictions for Today: Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 6 Best Bets, Props

NHL predictions, picks, props and odds for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Hurricanes.

NHL Picks and Predictions for Today: Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 6 Best Bets, Props
NHL

NHL Picks and Props for Today: Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 Best Bets

NHL picks, props, odds and prediction for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Hurricanes.

NHL Picks and Props for Today: Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 Best Bets
NHL

Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Best Bets: Predictions & Picks for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights

NHL betting picks, props, odds and prediction for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes.

Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Best Bets: Predictions & Picks for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights
NHL

NHL Picks and Predictions: Will the Hurricanes Ride the Momentum in Game 3?

NHL betting picks, props, odds and predictions for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes.

NHL Picks and Predictions: Will the Hurricanes Ride the Momentum in Game 3?
NHL

Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Best Bets: Predictions & Odds for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes

NHL betting picks, props, odds and an for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes.

Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Best Bets: Predictions & Odds for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes
NHL

2026 Stanley Cup Final Series Props: Conn Smythe Odds, Series Length & Best Bets

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today! The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome

2026 Stanley Cup Final Series Props: Conn Smythe Odds, Series Length & Best Bets
NHL

Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Best Bets: Predictions & Odds for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes

Get the best NHL bets for June 2, 2026, including Stanley Cup Final Game 1 picks, odds, predictions and betting analysis for the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes. Expert NHL betting insights, best bets and playoff predictions.

Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Best Bets: Predictions & Odds for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes
NHL

NHL Picks Today: Best Bets, Prediction and Props for Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game 5

Best bets, predictions and picks for the Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes game 5 today, Friday, May 29, 2026. Bet now at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NHL Picks Today: Best Bets, Prediction and Props for Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game 5
NHL

NHL Picks Today: Best Bets, Prediction and Props for Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 4

Game 1 best bets and picks for Avalanche vs Golden Knights.

NHL Picks Today: Best Bets, Prediction and Props for Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 4
NHL

NHL Picks Today: Best Bets, Prediction and Props for Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game 4

Game 4 best bets and picks for Avalanche vs Golden Knights.

NHL Picks Today: Best Bets, Prediction and Props for Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game 4