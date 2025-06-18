FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL Player News

Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk

Florida Panthers • #19 RW

Matthew Tkachuk Out For Start Of 2025-26 Season Due To Lower-Body Injury

Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers will be out at the start of the 2025-26 season due to a lower-body injury.

What It Means

Tkachuk, left wing for the Florida Panthers, played 52 games for Florida last season scoring 22 goals and adding 35 assist. The Panthers have their first regular season game on October 7, 2025.

Written by Coded Content on
Victor Olofsson
Colorado Avalanche

Victor Olofsson

Colorado Avalanche • #95 LW

Victor Olofsson Signs With Avalanche

Victor Olofsson has signed with the Colorado Avalanche.

What It Means

Olofsson played 56 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season. He scored 15 goals and had 14 assists during that time.

Written by Coded Content on
Hudson Fasching
New York Islanders

Hudson Fasching

New York Islanders • #20 RW

Hudson Fasching Signs With Blue Jackets

Hudson Fasching has signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

What It Means

Fasching played in 43 games for the Islanders in the 2024-25 season. He had a total of 2 goals, 2 assists and 51 shots on goal.

Written by Coded Content on
Sean Day
Tampa Bay Lightning

Sean Day

Tampa Bay Lightning • #47 D

Sean Day Signs With Islanders

The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Sean Day, adding him to their roster.

What It Means

His signing was officially announced on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Day has only played two games in his NHL career, both for the Lightning in the 2021-22 season.

Written by Coded Content on
Vitali Kravtsov
Vancouver Canucks

Vitali Kravtsov

Vancouver Canucks • #92 RW

Vitali Kravtsov Signs With Canucks

Vitali Kravtsov has signed with the Vancouver Canucks, marking his return to the NHL.

What It Means

Vitali Kravtsov has joined the Vancouver Canucks, marking his return to the NHL. The signing occurred on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Kravtsov has not played a game since the 2022-23 season and has 64 games played in his entire career.

Written by Coded Content on
Evander Kane
Vancouver Canucks

Evander Kane

Vancouver Canucks • #91 LW

Evander Kane Traded to the Canucks from the Edmonton Oilers

Evander Kane has been traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Vancouver Canucks.

What It Means

Evander Kane has been traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Vancouver Canucks. The transaction took place on June 25, 2025, marking a significant move for both teams.

During the 2025 postseason, Kane played 16 games with 6 goals and 5 assists.

Written by Coded Content on
Josh Doan
Buffalo Sabres

Josh Doan

Buffalo Sabres • #91 RW

Josh Doan Traded to Buffalo Sabres from Mammoth

Josh Doan has been traded to the Buffalo Sabres from the Utah Mammoth.

What It Means

Josh Doan has been traded to the Buffalo Sabres from the Utah Mammoth. This move happened on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Written by Coded Content on
Michael Kesselring
Buffalo Sabres

Michael Kesselring

Buffalo Sabres • #8 D

Michael Kesselring Traded From Utah Mammoth to Buffalo Sabres

Michael Kesselring has been traded from the Utah Mammoth to the Buffalo Sabres.

What It Means

Michael Kesselring has been traded from the Utah Mammoth to the Buffalo Sabres. This transaction occurred on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Written by Coded Content on
Jonathan Toews
Winnipeg Jets

Jonathan Toews

Winnipeg Jets • #19 C

Jonathan Toews Joins Winnipeg Jets After Signing Contract

Jonathan Toews has signed with the Winnipeg Jets, bringing his experience to their lineup.

What It Means

Jonathan Toews has joined the Winnipeg Jets as of June 20, 2025. His signing is expected to add depth to the team's lineup.

Written by Coded Content on
Jonah Gadjovich
Florida Panthers

Jonah Gadjovich

Florida Panthers • #12 LW

Jonah Gadjovich Leads Florida Panthers with Strong Play in Game Against Opponent

Jonah Gadjovich of the Florida Panthers had the best performance in the game.

What It Means

Jonah Gadjovich had a standout performance in the game for the Florida Panthers. Despite not recording any goals or assists in recent games, his overall impact was noted as the best in the game.

Gadjovich has played in 12 postseason games, scoring 2 goals and making 1 assist. In 15 total games, he has managed at least one goal in two of them and an assist in one.

Written by Coded Content on

