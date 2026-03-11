FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Latest Horse Racing Consensus Picks, Odds & Predictions

Resulted
Miami ValleyRace 12
#/SilkHorseOdds
3
3

Fear Danie

Jockey: Page, Chris

Trainer: Di Cicco, Terr

J: Page, Chris

T: Di Cicco, Terr

1st

5
5

Beautiful Lather

Jockey: Hanners, Luke

Trainer: Mc Guire, Chri

J: Hanners, Luke

T: Mc Guire, Chri

2nd

8
8

Goldies Adelight A

Jockey: Tetrick, Trace

Trainer: Adams, Brewer

J: Tetrick, Trace

T: Adams, Brewer

3rd

2 Min Till Start
Yonkers RacewayRace 4
#/SilkHorseOdds
3
3

Please Be You

Jockey: Marohn, Jim Jr

Trainer: Toscano, Linda

J: Marohn, Jim Jr

T: Toscano, Linda

1st

3/1
2
2

Martini Star

Jockey: Gingras, Yanni

Trainer: Ford, Mark

J: Gingras, Yanni

T: Ford, Mark

2nd

6/1
5
5

Always B Layla Ir

Jockey: Kakaley, Matt

Trainer: Alexander, Tra

J: Kakaley, Matt

T: Alexander, Tra

3rd

7/2
4 Min Till Start
Turfway ParkRace 5
#/SilkHorseOdds
2
Sable silk
2

Sable

Jockey: Ramos Joseph D

Trainer: Asmussen Steven M

J: Ramos Joseph D

T: Asmussen Steven M

1st

4/1
5
Earl's Lady silk
5

Earl's Lady

Jockey: De La Cruz Fernando

Trainer: Klopp Randy L

J: De La Cruz Fernando

T: Klopp Randy L

1st

6/1
6
Miss Queue silk
6

Miss Queue

Jockey: Corrales Gerardo

Trainer: Mccarthy Michael W

J: Corrales Gerardo

T: Mccarthy Michael W

2nd

3/1
1
Pinit Annie silk
1

Pinit Annie

Jockey: Contreras Luis

Trainer: Axmaker Cody W

J: Contreras Luis

T: Axmaker Cody W

2nd

Scratched

10
Mamarsha silk
10

Mamarsha

Jockey: Rodriguez Walter A

Trainer: Holsapple Hutch

J: Rodriguez Walter A

T: Holsapple Hutch

3rd

5/1
3
American Mink silk
3

American Mink

Jockey: Bays Brooke

Trainer: Kinmon Keith

J: Bays Brooke

T: Kinmon Keith

3rd

20/1
5 Min Till Start
Northfield ParkRace 6
#/SilkHorseOdds
2
2

Paragon Magicway

Jockey: Miller, Emanue

Trainer: Miller, Susan

J: Miller, Emanue

T: Miller, Susan

1st

7/1
4
4

Plucky Pammy T

Jockey: Irvine, Justin

Trainer: Weller, Jayme

J: Irvine, Justin

T: Weller, Jayme

2nd

9/2
7
7

Sweet And Savvy

Jockey: Angus, Tyler

Trainer: Wagler, Joseph

J: Angus, Tyler

T: Wagler, Joseph

3rd

4/1
7 Min Till Start
Dover DownsRace 12
#/SilkHorseOdds
4
4

Lil Miss Wondrphyl

Jockey: Callahan, Core

Trainer: Bradley, Vince

J: Callahan, Core

T: Bradley, Vince

1st

19/1
5
5

Seriously Fearless

Jockey: Cole, Mike

Trainer: Columbo, Josep

J: Cole, Mike

T: Columbo, Josep

2nd

5/1
2
2

Awesome Hill

Jockey: Green, Jason

Trainer: Le Blanc, Stev

J: Green, Jason

T: Le Blanc, Stev

3rd

22/1

Horse Racing Basic Terms

Show Wager

Betting on a horse to finish in the first three spots, which pays out the same whether they win or run second or third.

Pari-Mutuel

A pool style wagering system, where all money input through betting is divided among those with winning tickets (save for various deductions by the track operators).

Lasix

A medication for the treatment of bleeding in horses that is legal in North America, but not all worldwide jurisdictions.