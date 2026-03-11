Latest Horse Racing Consensus Picks, Odds & Predictions
|#/Silk
|Horse
|Odds
3
3
Fear Danie
Jockey: Page, Chris
Trainer: Di Cicco, Terr
J: Page, Chris
T: Di Cicco, Terr
1st
5
5
Beautiful Lather
Jockey: Hanners, Luke
Trainer: Mc Guire, Chri
J: Hanners, Luke
T: Mc Guire, Chri
2nd
8
8
Goldies Adelight A
Jockey: Tetrick, Trace
Trainer: Adams, Brewer
J: Tetrick, Trace
T: Adams, Brewer
3rd
|#/Silk
|Horse
|Odds
3
3
Please Be You
Jockey: Marohn, Jim Jr
Trainer: Toscano, Linda
J: Marohn, Jim Jr
T: Toscano, Linda
1st
|3/1
2
2
Martini Star
Jockey: Gingras, Yanni
Trainer: Ford, Mark
J: Gingras, Yanni
T: Ford, Mark
2nd
|6/1
5
5
Always B Layla Ir
Jockey: Kakaley, Matt
Trainer: Alexander, Tra
J: Kakaley, Matt
T: Alexander, Tra
3rd
|7/2
|#/Silk
|Horse
|Odds
2
2
Sable
Jockey: Ramos Joseph D
Trainer: Asmussen Steven M
J: Ramos Joseph D
T: Asmussen Steven M
1st
|4/1
5
5
Earl's Lady
Jockey: De La Cruz Fernando
Trainer: Klopp Randy L
J: De La Cruz Fernando
T: Klopp Randy L
1st
|6/1
6
6
Miss Queue
Jockey: Corrales Gerardo
Trainer: Mccarthy Michael W
J: Corrales Gerardo
T: Mccarthy Michael W
2nd
|3/1
1
1
Pinit Annie
Jockey: Contreras Luis
Trainer: Axmaker Cody W
J: Contreras Luis
T: Axmaker Cody W
2nd
Scratched
10
10
Mamarsha
Jockey: Rodriguez Walter A
Trainer: Holsapple Hutch
J: Rodriguez Walter A
T: Holsapple Hutch
3rd
|5/1
3
3
American Mink
Jockey: Bays Brooke
Trainer: Kinmon Keith
J: Bays Brooke
T: Kinmon Keith
3rd
|20/1
|#/Silk
|Horse
|Odds
2
2
Paragon Magicway
Jockey: Miller, Emanue
Trainer: Miller, Susan
J: Miller, Emanue
T: Miller, Susan
1st
|7/1
4
4
Plucky Pammy T
Jockey: Irvine, Justin
Trainer: Weller, Jayme
J: Irvine, Justin
T: Weller, Jayme
2nd
|9/2
7
7
Sweet And Savvy
Jockey: Angus, Tyler
Trainer: Wagler, Joseph
J: Angus, Tyler
T: Wagler, Joseph
3rd
|4/1
|#/Silk
|Horse
|Odds
4
4
Lil Miss Wondrphyl
Jockey: Callahan, Core
Trainer: Bradley, Vince
J: Callahan, Core
T: Bradley, Vince
1st
|19/1
5
5
Seriously Fearless
Jockey: Cole, Mike
Trainer: Columbo, Josep
J: Cole, Mike
T: Columbo, Josep
2nd
|5/1
2
2
Awesome Hill
Jockey: Green, Jason
Trainer: Le Blanc, Stev
J: Green, Jason
T: Le Blanc, Stev
3rd
|22/1
Horse Racing Basic Terms
Show Wager
Betting on a horse to finish in the first three spots, which pays out the same whether they win or run second or third.
Pari-Mutuel
A pool style wagering system, where all money input through betting is divided among those with winning tickets (save for various deductions by the track operators).
Lasix
A medication for the treatment of bleeding in horses that is legal in North America, but not all worldwide jurisdictions.