Shriners Children's Open: Best Bets, Daily Fantasy Golf Picks, Course Key Stats, and Win Simulations
Can Ludvig Aberg challenge for another win? And which stats matter at TPC Summerlin?
Sanderson Farms Championship: Best Bets, Daily Fantasy Golf Picks, Course Key Stats, and Win Simulations
Which golfers stand out at the Sanderson Farms Championship?
2023 Ryder Cup Betting Picks: Winner, Top Scorer, Rookies, and Wildcards
Which bets make sense for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone?
Ryder Cup Betting Odds Update: The USA Is Still Favored at Marco Simone
How favored is the United States to win the 2023 Ryder Cup?
Fortinet Championship: Best Bets, Daily Fantasy Golf Picks, Course Key Stats, and Win Simulations
The 2023-24 PGA Tour season is here after a very short break. Viktor Hovland's TOUR Championship win is only a few weeks old, but we're onto the next season for a new fall swing format. This week, a full field of golfers kick off the PGA Tour season at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, CA. Here's all you need to know for this week. Silverado Resort (North) Course Info Par: 72 Distance: 7,123 (around 255 yards shorter than the average par 72) Average Fairway Width: 26.7 yards (5th of 86 courses) Average Green Size: 5,400 square feet (small) Green Type: Poa/Bentgrass Stimpmeter: N/A Recent Winning Scores: -16, -19, -21, -17, -14 Recent Cut Lines: -2, -3, -5, -2, -3 Silverado Resort (North) Course Key Stats Strokes Gained: Approach Strokes Gained: Around the Green Strokes Gained: Putting Par 5 Scoring Total Strokes Gained Best Golfers at Silverado Resort (North) These golfers have the best strokes gained numbers in recent years at this course. Fortinet Championship Win Simulations Here's what my model -- based on long-term scoring trends, recency adjustments, and field-strength weighting -- has to say about this week's event. Stephan Jaeger (+2200), Andrew Putnam (+4000), Doug Ghim (+6000), Dylan Wu (+7000), and Luke List (+9000) are appealing options this week based on the sims. Fortinet Championship Daily Fantasy Golf Picks These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel daily fantasy golf salary based on my stats model, which accounts for the most important stats for this week's event. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds. References to my combo model refer to a combination of long-term, field-adjusted form, key stat performance, and hole-by-hole-level strokes gained data. Fortinet Championship DFS Studs Max Homa ($12,000 | +700) The favorite and two-time defending champ, Homa is just the best play of the week again
Daily Fantasy Golf: The Heat Check Podcast for the TOUR Championship
Which golfers stand out for PGA DFS after accounting for starting strokes at the TOUR Championship? The Heat Check discusses that and the top options in each salary tier on FanDuel for the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
PGA DFS: TOUR Championship Stud, Mid-Tier, and Value Picks
Which golfers stand out in daily fantasy for the TOUR Championship at East Lake?
TOUR Championship Win Simulations: Can Anyone Catch Scottie Scheffler?
How likely is each golfer to win and finish inside the top 10 or 20 for this week's TOUR Championship?
TOUR Championship Info, Key Stats, and Course Form: What Matters at East Lake?
What do we need to know about East Lake for this week's TOUR Championship?
Weekly FanDuel Research Free Play: PGA TOUR Championship
Get in on the action for the final event of the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs with this week's FanDuel Research free roll for the PGA Tour Championship.
Daily Fantasy Golf: The Heat Check Podcast for the BMW Championship
Which golfers should we build FanDuel lineups around for the BMW Championship? The Heat Check discusses optimal roster construction for a 50-golfer field and the top golfers in each salary tier.
PGA DFS: BMW Championship Stud, Mid-Tier, and Value Picks
Which golfers stand out in daily fantasy for the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields?