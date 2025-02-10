Kyle McCord NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

Kyle McCord's journey from getting jettisoned from the Ohio State Buckeyes to breaking records with the Syracuse Orange is fascinating.

It was enough to earn McCord an invite to the Shrine Bowl and generate some hype for him in this year's draft.

What do the numbers say about McCord as a prospect? We're going to dig into that day, laying out McCord's statistical resume while adding context to what it all means.

Some notes on the data listed below:

The player's age is their age on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Games Played" is the number of games in which he logged 10-plus pass attempts.

The "Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking" is the percentile rank within my personal quarterback model, which considers only data and does not weigh in projected draft capital. This is relative to all quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

The "Top Comparable" is based only on each player's statistical profile and not their play style.

The percentile for each stat is their percentile rank among quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

Kyle McCord NFL Draft Key Information

College: Syracuse Orange

Age: 22.6 (72nd percentile)

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 224 pounds

Games Played: 26 (20th percentile)

2024 Total QBR: 78.6 (69th percentile)

2024 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt: 8.3 (45th percentile)

Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking: 61st percentile

Top Comparable Player: Jarrett Stidham

Kyle McCord Scouting Report

While there aren't any glaring red flags in McCord's profile, there also aren't any areas where he stands out. That's what leads to his ranking in the 61st percentile.

McCord's strengths are his age (72nd percentile) and QBR (69th). This was also his second year having a quality QBR as he was eighth in the nation at 83.7 while with Ohio State. Putting up a mark of 78.6 without having Marvin Harrison Jr. at receiver certainly boosted his profile.

The weaknesses are McCord's AY/A (45th percentile) and lack of experience (20th percentile). McCord's AY/A looks even a bit worse when you consider only 37.2% of his pass attempts came against top-50 defenses by SP+, down from the average of 47.9% among drafted FBS quarterbacks since 2010.

This leads to McCord's sitting in the 61st percentile. Of the 27 quarterbacks between the 55th and 65th percentile in previous classes, only 11 (40.7%) wound up going within the top 100 picks with only 6 (22.2%) going in the top 50.

