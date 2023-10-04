Friday is opening day at Keeneland Race Course and the beginning of Fall Stars: an opening weekend full of stakes racing and Breeders’ Cup implications in many divisions. Juvenile fillies take the spotlight Friday, October 6 in the Darley Alcibiades Stakes, a 1 1/16-mile dirt race that offers not only a $600,000 purse, but an automatic berth to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies for the winner, as well at 10-5-3-2-1 Road to the Kentucky Oaks points for the top five finishers. The race drew a field of nine two-year-olds to compete for those spoils. The Alcibiades has been a strong prep for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies in recent years, since the new dirt surface was installed