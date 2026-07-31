FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Horse Racing

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture

Horse Racing Home

Saratoga Picks for Jim Dandy Stakes Day, 8/1/2026

Saratoga Picks for Jim Dandy Stakes Day, 8/1/2026

Here are our expert picks for the Jim Dandy Stakes Day happening on 8/1/2026.
Horse Racing

Colonial Downs Picks: Best Bets on Arlington Million Day, 8/1/2026

Key Takeaways: Arlington Million Day offers one of Colonial Downs' strongest cards, with eight stakes races and betting opportunities across dirt and turf. Warm, dry weather should keep conditions consistent, but scratches remain important, as they can significantly alter pace performance. Langvad & Six Speed: Langvad brings sharp recent form and speed, while Six Speed is well positioned to rebound at his preferred one-turn mile distance. Verifire & Slam Notion: Verifire gets an ideal stalking setup in a competitive sprint, while Slam Notion offers longshot value with proven Colonial Downs form. Fuzzbuster & Alpyland: Fuzzbuster could capitalize on a contested pace with his late kick, while Alpyland's tactical speed makes him dangerous despite the abundance of front-runners. The card on Saturday, August 1 at Colonial Downs is the flagship event of the meet: Arlington Million Day. Carrying on a tradition that dates back to John Henry’s historic win at Arlington Park in 1981, the day is a fixture in the American horse racing calendar. The festivities moved to Churchill Downs in 2022, the year after Arlington Park closed, and have been at home at Colonial since 2023. The Arlington Million (G1) is the showpiece, but there are seven other stakes on the day

Colonial Downs Picks: Best Bets on Arlington Million Day, 8/1/2026
Horse Racing

2026 Beverly D. Stakes Preview at Colonial Downs

2026 Beverly D. Stakes Preview at Colonial Downs

2026 Beverly D. Stakes Preview at Colonial Downs

Recent Horse Racing News

Horse Racing

Saratoga Picks for Jim Dandy Stakes Day, 8/1/2026

Here are our expert picks for the Jim Dandy Stakes Day happening on 8/1/2026.

Saratoga Picks for Jim Dandy Stakes Day, 8/1/2026
Horse Racing

Colonial Downs Picks: Best Bets on Arlington Million Day, 8/1/2026

Key Takeaways: Arlington Million Day offers one of Colonial Downs' strongest cards, with eight stakes races and betting opportunities across dirt and turf. Warm, dry weather should keep conditions consistent, but scratches remain important, as they can significantly alter pace performance. Langvad & Six Speed: Langvad brings sharp recent form and speed, while Six Speed is well positioned to rebound at his preferred one-turn mile distance. Verifire & Slam Notion: Verifire gets an ideal stalking setup in a competitive sprint, while Slam Notion offers longshot value with proven Colonial Downs form. Fuzzbuster & Alpyland: Fuzzbuster could capitalize on a contested pace with his late kick, while Alpyland's tactical speed makes him dangerous despite the abundance of front-runners. The card on Saturday, August 1 at Colonial Downs is the flagship event of the meet: Arlington Million Day. Carrying on a tradition that dates back to John Henry’s historic win at Arlington Park in 1981, the day is a fixture in the American horse racing calendar. The festivities moved to Churchill Downs in 2022, the year after Arlington Park closed, and have been at home at Colonial since 2023. The Arlington Million (G1) is the showpiece, but there are seven other stakes on the day

Colonial Downs Picks: Best Bets on Arlington Million Day, 8/1/2026
Horse Racing

2026 Beverly D. Stakes Preview at Colonial Downs

2026 Beverly D. Stakes Preview at Colonial Downs

2026 Beverly D. Stakes Preview at Colonial Downs
Horse Racing

3 Best Bets to Win the 2026 Arlington Million Stakes

Betting picks for the 2026 Arlington Million Stakes

3 Best Bets to Win the 2026 Arlington Million Stakes
Horse Racing

2026 Arlington Million Stakes Preview at Colonial Downs

2026 Arlington Million Stakes Preview at Colonial Downs

2026 Arlington Million Stakes Preview at Colonial Downs
Horse Racing

3 Best Bets to Win the 2026 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course

Betting picks for the 2026 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course

3 Best Bets to Win the 2026 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course
Horse Racing

2026 Jim Dandy Stakes Preview at Saratoga Race Course

2026 Jim Dandy Stakes Preview at Saratoga Race Course

2026 Jim Dandy Stakes Preview at Saratoga Race Course
Horse Racing

2026 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Stakes Preview

Alfred G. Vanderbilt Stakes preview and betting odds.

2026 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Stakes Preview
Horse Racing

Woodbine Picks for Hendrie Stakes Day, 7/25/2026

Here are our expert picks for the Hendrie Stakes Day happening on 7/25/2026.

Woodbine Picks for Hendrie Stakes Day, 7/25/2026
Horse Racing

Saratoga Race Course Weekend Picks, 7/25/2026 and 7/26/2026

Here are our expert picks for the Saratoga Race, 7/25/2026 and 7/26/2026.

Saratoga Race Course Weekend Picks, 7/25/2026 and 7/26/2026
Horse Racing

2026 Hendrie Stakes Preview

2026 Hendrie Stakes Preview

2026 Hendrie Stakes Preview
Horse Racing

2026 Honorable Miss Stakes Preview

2026 Honorable Miss Stakes Preview

2026 Honorable Miss Stakes Preview