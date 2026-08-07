FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture

MLB Home

Home Run Picks Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Predictions, Props for Friday, August 7, 2026

Home Run Picks Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Predictions, Props for Friday, August 7, 2026

Home run bets to target on Friday. What are today's top home run picks?
MLB

MLB Predictions Today: 3 MLB Best Bets, Props and Picks for Friday, August 7, 2026

MLB betting picks and predictions for Friday. What are today's best MLB bets?

MLB Predictions Today: 3 MLB Best Bets, Props and Picks for Friday, August 7, 2026
MLB

Best Home Run Bet for Today: FanDuel Daily Dinger Pick for Friday, August 7, 2026

Who is today's best Daily Dinger home run bet for FanDuel Sportsbook?

Best Home Run Bet for Today: FanDuel Daily Dinger Pick for Friday, August 7, 2026

Recent MLB News

MLB

Best Home Run Bet for Today: FanDuel Daily Dinger Pick for Friday, August 7, 2026

Who is today's best Daily Dinger home run bet for FanDuel Sportsbook?

Best Home Run Bet for Today: FanDuel Daily Dinger Pick for Friday, August 7, 2026
MLB

MLB Predictions Today: 3 MLB Best Bets, Props and Picks for Friday, August 7, 2026

MLB betting picks and predictions for Friday. What are today's best MLB bets?

MLB Predictions Today: 3 MLB Best Bets, Props and Picks for Friday, August 7, 2026
MLB

Home Run Picks Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Predictions, Props for Friday, August 7, 2026

Home run bets to target on Friday. What are today's top home run picks?

Home Run Picks Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Predictions, Props for Friday, August 7, 2026
MLB

Home Run Predictions Today: Home Run Props to Target on Thursday, August 6, 2026

What are the top home run bets for Thursday? Today's best home run predictions with odds and analysis.

Home Run Predictions Today: Home Run Props to Target on Thursday, August 6, 2026
MLB

NRFI Today: 2 NRFI Picks, Predictions, Best Bets for Thursday, August 6, 2026

NRFI picks and best bets for today. What are Thursday's top NRFI bets?

NRFI Today: 2 NRFI Picks, Predictions, Best Bets for Thursday, August 6, 2026
MLB

Twins vs. Royals Picks Today: Prediction, Best Bets and Props for August 6, 2026

Twins vs. Royals Picks in Summary Jac Caglianone to Record 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-135) Over 9.0 Runs (-104) Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from. Which bets stand out today for this matchup, which starts at 7:10 p.m. ET? All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published

Twins vs. Royals Picks Today: Prediction, Best Bets and Props for August 6, 2026
MLB

NL MVP Odds: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Shohei Ohtani Battling It Out

National League MVP odds for 2026 -- Pete Crow-Armstrong and Shohei Ohtani.

NL MVP Odds: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Shohei Ohtani Battling It Out
MLB

MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Thursday, August 6, 2026

What are the top MLB player prop bets to target today? Thursday's best MLB props with analysis and odds.

MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Thursday, August 6, 2026
MLB

MLB Picks Today: 3 MLB Best Bets and Predictions for Thursday, August 6, 2026

MLB betting picks and predictions for Thursday. What are today's best MLB bets?

MLB Picks Today: 3 MLB Best Bets and Predictions for Thursday, August 6, 2026
MLB

Best Home Run Bet for Today: FanDuel Daily Dinger Pick for Thursday, August 6, 2026

Who is today's best Daily Dinger home run bet for FanDuel Sportsbook?

Best Home Run Bet for Today: FanDuel Daily Dinger Pick for Thursday, August 6, 2026
MLB

Home Run Picks Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Predictions, Props for Thursday, August 6, 2026

What are the top home run bets for Thursday? Today's best home run predictions with odds and analysis.

Home Run Picks Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Predictions, Props for Thursday, August 6, 2026
MLB

MLB Predictions Today: 3 MLB Best Bets, Props and Picks for Wednesday, August 5, 2026

MLB betting picks and predictions for Wednesday. What are today's best MLB bets?

MLB Predictions Today: 3 MLB Best Bets, Props and Picks for Wednesday, August 5, 2026