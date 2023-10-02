MLB Home
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies National League Championship Series Preview
The NLCS features an unlikely matchup between the Diamondbacks and Phillies -- two wild-card teams. Which squad has the upper hand by the stats and the odds?
Rangers vs. Astros American League Championship Series Preview
The Rangers and Astros will clash in the ALCS, with Game 1 slated for Sunday. Who has the advantage in this AL West rivalry?
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball NLDS Helper: Braves at Phillies, Game 4
Bryce Harper and the Phillies have a difficult matchup against Spencer Strider in Game 4, but they shouldn't be counted out to close the door on the Braves. Which players stand out on the single-game playoff slate?
Recent MLB News
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies National League Championship Series Preview
The NLCS features an unlikely matchup between the Diamondbacks and Phillies -- two wild-card teams. Which squad has the upper hand by the stats and the odds?
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 1 on October 16
Find Phillies vs. Diamondbacks predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the October 16 NLCS Game 1 matchup.
Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 1 on October 15
Find Astros vs. Rangers predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the October 15 ALCS Game 1 matchup.
Rangers vs. Astros American League Championship Series Preview
The Rangers and Astros will clash in the ALCS, with Game 1 slated for Sunday. Who has the advantage in this AL West rivalry?
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball NLDS Helper: Braves at Phillies, Game 4
Bryce Harper and the Phillies have a difficult matchup against Spencer Strider in Game 4, but they shouldn't be counted out to close the door on the Braves. Which players stand out on the single-game playoff slate?
Braves at Phillies: 3 Player Prop Bets to Target for Game 4
Game 4 of the NLDS is on the docket for tonight. Which Braves-Phillies player props look most appealing?
Braves at Phillies: How Should You Bet Game 4?
It's a rematch of Game 1 starters in Philly tonight with Spencer Strider taking on Ranger Suarez. Which bet should you be eyeing on FanDuel Sportsbook?
Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 4 on October 12
Find Braves vs. Phillies predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the October 12 NLDS Game 4 matchup.
MLB Betting Guide for Wednesday 10/11/23: Goodbye Dodger(s)
With the Dodgers on the brink of elimination, the Diamondbacks make for a strong moneyline play as home underdogs. Which other MLB bets should you be eyeing on FanDuel Sportsbook?
3 MLB Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 10/11/23
The MLB Divisional Series continues tonight. Which player props on the playoff slate look most appealing?
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Wednesday 10/11/23
Can Joe Ryan help Minnesota avoid elimination, or will Houston's bats prove to be too much? Which players stand out on tonight's three-game Division Series slate?
Twins vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 4 on October 11
Find Twins vs. Astros predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the October 11 ALDS Game 4 matchup.