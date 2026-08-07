MLB

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Twins vs. Royals Picks in Summary Jac Caglianone to Record 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-135) Over 9.0 Runs (-104) Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from. Which bets stand out today for this matchup, which starts at 7:10 p.m. ET? All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published