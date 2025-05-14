NHL Player Injuries - Impact on NHL Teams
Matthew Tkachuk Out For Start Of 2025-26 Season Due To Lower-Body Injury
Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers will be out at the start of the 2025-26 season due to a lower-body injury.
What It Means
Tkachuk, left wing for the Florida Panthers, played 52 games for Florida last season scoring 22 goals and adding 35 assist. The Panthers have their first regular season game on October 7, 2025.
Connor Brown of Edmonton Oilers Expected to Play Despite Illness
Connor Brown of the Edmonton Oilers is probable to play despite dealing with an illness.
What It Means
Connor Brown is expected to play for the Edmonton Oilers despite dealing with an illness. The team has listed him as probable, indicating they are hopeful for his participation.
Brown has played 13 games this postseason, missing only one. He has scored 5 goals and made 3 assists, totaling 8 points with 21 shots on goal.
A.J. Greer Out for Florida Panthers Due to Lower Body Injury
A.J. Greer of the Florida Panthers is out with a lower body injury and will not take the ice.
What It Means
A.J. Greer remains out with a lower body injury. His status is currently uncertain, and there is no timeline for his return to the Florida Panthers' lineup.
In the postseason, Greer has played 12 games, scoring 2 goals and making 1 assist.
Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers Defenseman, Expected to Play Despite Upper-Body Injury
Niko Mikkola of the Florida Panthers is dealing with an upper-body injury but is expected to take the ice for the team.
What It Means
Niko Mikkola is expected to return to the ice soon despite dealing with an upper-body injury. He has missed one game this postseason but has still contributed with 3 goals and 2 assists in 14 games.
The Panthers' record with Mikkola is stronger than without him, highlighting his impact. He has also managed 13 shots on goal, showing his active presence on the ice.
Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers, Expected to Play Despite Lower Body Injury
Sam Reinhart is probable to play for the Florida Panthers despite a lower body injury.
What It Means
Sam Reinhart is expected to play for the Florida Panthers despite dealing with a lower body injury. His status is listed as probable, which suggests he will be on the ice for the next game.
Reinhart has contributed 9 points in 13 games this postseason. If he misses the game, the Panthers might miss his offensive contributions, including his 3 goals and 6 assists.
A.J. Greer Questionable For Upcoming Game With Undisclosed Injury
A.J. Greer of the Florida Panthers is questionable with an undisclosed injury and may not play in the next game.
What It Means
A.J. Greer is currently questionable for the Florida Panthers due to an undisclosed injury. He missed the game on May 26, and there's no clear timeline for his return.
This postseason, Greer has played in 11 games, scoring 2 goals and getting 1 assist. The Panthers have been without him for 4 games, highlighting how they might feel his absence in upcoming games.
Niko Mikkola of Florida Panthers Listed as Questionable Due to Upper-Body Injury
Niko Mikkola is questionable for the Panthers due to an upper-body injury.
What It Means
Niko Mikkola is currently questionable for the Panthers due to an upper-body injury. This uncertainty comes after he played 14 games this postseason, contributing 3 goals and 2 assists.
Mikkola's potential absence may impact the Panthers' defense. His presence on the ice has added value, with 5 total points this postseason, and his defensive skills will be missed if he cannot play.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Out for Carolina Hurricanes Due to Undisclosed Injury
Jesperi Kotkaniemi of the Carolina Hurricanes is out due to an undisclosed injury.
What It Means
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is currently out for the Carolina Hurricanes due to an undisclosed injury. There is no clear timeline for his return, making it uncertain when he will rejoin the lineup.
In the postseason, Kotkaniemi has played 9 games, recording 2 assists but no goals. His absence might impact the Hurricanes, as they will miss his contributions on the ice.
Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights, Doubtful With Upper-Body Injury
Mark Stone is doubtful to play for the Vegas Golden Knights due to an upper-body injury.
What It Means
Mark Stone's status remains doubtful due to an upper-body injury. The Golden Knights might miss his impact as he has contributed 8 points in 8 postseason games so far.
Without Stone, the team may need to adjust their lineup. His presence on the ice has helped, shown by his 18 shots on goal this postseason.
Evan Rodrigues Out For Florida Panthers Due To Undisclosed Injury
Evan Rodrigues is out for the Florida Panthers due to an undisclosed injury.
What It Means
Evan Rodrigues is out for the Florida Panthers due to an undisclosed injury. The center has played 8 games in the postseason, recording 3 assists and 15 shots on goal.
Rodrigues has not scored any goals in 9 games this season.