Cam Skattebo NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

No player in the entire 2025 NFL Draft can say they had a better performance in the College Football Playoff (CFP) than Cam Skattebo of the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Fighting flu-like symptoms, Skattebo totaled 242 scrimmage yards, 2 scrimmage touchdowns, and even threw a bomb to a teammate to spark ASU's rally into overtime against the Texas Longhorns.

That was the nation's official introduction to a versatile running back that dominated the Big 12 in 2024. Lacking optimal size and speed, he went from folk hero to Heisman contender in a single season as part of a true underdog story.

Out of college eligibility, Skattebo now turns his attention to the pros. Where does he stack up in a loaded running back class, and what makes him one of the most popular prospects in the draft?

Note: All stats and rankings come via Pro Football Focus (PFF) and PlayerProfiler.com.

Cam Skattebo NFL Draft Key Information

College: Arizona State

Age: 23.1

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 219

40-Yard Dash: N/A

Vertical Leap: 39.5"

Bench Press: N/A

Broad Jump: 10'3"

3-Cone: N/A

Shuttle: N/A

Size-Adjusted Speed: N/A

Games Played: 38

2024 Rushing Attempts: 294

2024 Rushing Yards: 1,712

2024 Rushing Touchdowns: 21

2024 Receptions: 44

2024 Targets: 52

2024 Receiving Yards: 543

2024 Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Cam Skattebo Top Comparables

Cam Skattebo Scouting Report

Strengths

Top-shelf college production as both a rusher and a receiver

Tremendous contact balance. Feels cemented to the ground on some tackle attempts

Solid acceleration through the hole to get to the second level

100th percentile mentality and football character for his position. Plays like a box safety in terms of craving physicality

Weaknesses

Athletic limitations and top speed are arguably the worst of the entire class

Undersized for his playing style. Missed time due to injury in 2024

Lateral agility is virtually non-existent with minimal juice to shift directions

More solid than special in terms of catch radius and explosive ability as a receiver out of the backfield

Older prospect that didn't declare early

Only worked out in strong categories at the combine and didn't play in the Senior Bowl

The toughest part about trying to evaluate NFL talent is disparaging quality humans, but I'm virtually certain Cam Skattebo will be overdrafted in a generational selection of tailbacks.

Skattebo's production came in the Big 12, and it seems his New Year's Day performance is playing a disproportionate role in his potential to go on Day 2. Here's a side-by-side comparison of 2024 production from Cam Skattebo and Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks, a senior running back from the same conference:

Cam Skattebo Tahj Brooks Rushing Attempts 294 287 Rushing Yards 1,712 1,512 Rushing YPC 5.8 5.3 Receptions 44 28 Targets 52 34 Receiving Yards 543 199 Total Scrimmage TDs 24 18

At 5'9", these two are a similar size, but Brooks' 4.52 40-yard dash is significantly better than Skattebo's projection -- which is probably why he didn't run. While Skattebo's production is slightly better, it's not ideal to be this close when Brooks is on a trajectory to be a sixth or seventh-round pick at best.

There's no doubt Skattebo has tools to potentially contribute in the NFL. He's got outstanding, bowling-ball-like contact balance with an urgency to get to the second level and hit someone. He's got outstanding hands on flats and screens, as well.

However, it doesn't take much tape to realize why it won't translate to the same numbers in the NFL. His top-end speed is poor, and he's pretty much got to pick a lane and hit it. The problem with playing like that at his size is potential durability issues, and Skattebo battled a knee injury in 2024 already.

Smartly, Skattebo has laid low since the New Year's Day demolition of the Longhorns. He wasn't present at the Senior Bowl and only showcased jumps at the combine -- impressive as a 39.5" vert is at his size.

Personally, I feel like his athleticism would stick out like a sore thumb in a massive group of these peers. They put up a historic combine, and Skattebo is just a traditional, late-round, productive college running back.

He might open his career in a solid role if his draft capital indeed is in the first 100 picks, but if I were a general manager, I'd really not even have him on my board with an expectation that he'll be long, long gone by the range I'd get around to drafting him.

Which futures stand out to you for the 2025 NFL season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.