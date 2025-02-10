Will Howard NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

Will Howard absolutely made himself some money during the College Football Playoff, helping lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to a National Championship.

What does his overall collegiate resume look like entering the 2025 NFL Draft?

We're going to dig into that today and see what the numbers say about Howard's outlook at the next level.

Some notes on the data listed below:

The player's age is their age on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Games Played" is the number of games in which he logged 10-plus pass attempts.

The "Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking" is the percentile rank within my personal quarterback model, which considers only data and does not weigh in projected draft capital. This is relative to all quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

The "Top Comparable" is based only on each player's statistical profile and not their play style.

The percentile for each stat is their percentile rank among quarterbacks invited to the combine since 2010.

Will Howard NFL Draft Key Information

College: Ohio State Buckeyes

Age: 23.6 (25th percentile)

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 236 pounds

Games Played: 45 (82nd percentile)

2024 Total QBR: 89.6 (94th percentile)

2024 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt: 10.1 (86th percentile)

Quarterback Prospect Model Ranking: 83rd percentile

Top Comparable Player: Kevin Hogan

Will Howard Scouting Report

Most of Howard's statistical profile is dazzling as he's in the 82nd percentile or better of every key metric -- except for one.

That's his age.

Howard will be 23.6 years old on Day 1 of the draft. The average first-rounder is 22.3 when drafted. That increases to 22.9 for Day 2 picks and 23.3 on Day 3. You don't see a ton of older prospects go high in the draft because if they were that talented, they would have been good enough to declare earlier.

There have obviously been exceptions recently thanks to changes in eligibility due to the pandemic as Jayden Daniels (23.4 years old), Bo Nix (24.2), and Michael Penix Jr. (24.0) were all first-rounders last year. The problem is that Howard's efficiency stats -- while very good -- didn't quite measure up to those of Daniels (13.6 AY/A and 95.7 QBR) or Nix (11.2 and 91.0, respectively).

Still, Howard did lead the nation in QBR this year, meaning he took full advantage of his circumstances. We'll just have to see if that was enough to convince the NFL he's worthy of being an early-round pick.

