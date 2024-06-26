MLB Lineups - Fantasy, DFS & Depth Chart Changes
Twins' Austin Martin absent again Thursday
Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Austin Martin is not in the lineup again for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
What It Means
Martin is out of the lineup for the fourth time in five games. Willi Castro will make a start in left field on Thursday and bat eighth for the Twins.
numberFire's models project Castro for 10.9 FanDuel points on Thursday. Among qualified pitchers this season, Montgomery rates in the bottom 10th percentile with a 15.8 strikeout percentage. His xERA is in the bottom 14th and his xBA is in the bottom 6th percentile.
Jose Miranda in Minnesota cleanup spot Thursday
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda will start at designated hitter and bat out of the cleanup spot in Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
What It Means
The Twins are moving Miranda onto cleanup duty and taking left-handed hitter Max Kepler out of the lineup against a southpaw pitcher. Carlos Correa will move up to hit second and Willi Castro will drop down and bat eighth.
numberFire's models project Miranda for 12.4 FanDuel points on Thursday. He has a $2,700 salary and is currently our third-best point-per-dollar value among batters today. Among qualified pitchers this season, Montgomery rates in the bottom 10th percentile with a 15.8 strikeout percentage. His xERA is in the bottom 14th and his xBA is in the bottom 6th percentile.
Manuel Margot leading off Thursday afternoon for Twins
Minnesota Twins outfielder Manuel Margot will start in right field and bat leadoff in Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
What It Means
The left-handed hitting Kepler will yield right field to Margot as the Diamondbacks send a southpaw to the hill. Willi Castro will also hand leadoff duty to Margot and bat eighth for the Twins.
numberFire's models project Margot for 11.1 FanDuel points on Thursday. He has a $2,400 salary and is currently our second-best point-per-dollar value among batters today. Among qualified pitchers this season, Montgomery rates in the bottom 10th percentile with a 15.8 strikeout percentage. His xERA is in the bottom 14th and his xBA is in the bottom 6th percentile.
Max Kepler on Minnesota bench Thursday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is not in the lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
What It Means
The left-handed hitting Kepler will take a seat against the Diamondbacks' southpaw. Manuel Margot will fill the void in right field and take over as the Twins' leadoff batter. Jose Miranda will replace Kepler in the cleanup spot.
numberFire's models project Margot for 11.1 and Miranda for 12.4 FanDuel points on Thursday. They are both currently in our top-three point-per-dollar values among batters today. Among qualified pitchers this season, Montgomery rates in the bottom 10th percentile with a 15.8 strikeout percentage. His xERA is in the bottom 14th and his xBA is in the bottom 6th percentile.
Trevor Larnach taking seat Thursday for Twins
Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is not in the lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
What It Means
The left-handed hitting Larnach will take a seat against the Diamondbacks' southpaw. Willi Castro will move out to left field and bat eighth, while Kyle Farmer will cover second base and hit ninth. Carlos Correa will move up and bat second in place of Larnach.
numberFire's models project Castro for 10.9 and Correa for 12.1 FanDuel points on Thursday. Among qualified pitchers this season, Montgomery rates in the bottom 10th percentile with a 15.8 strikeout percentage. His xERA is in the bottom 14th and his xBA is in the bottom 6th percentile.
Minnesota's Jose Miranda operating third base on Wednesday night
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.
What It Means
Miranda will man third base in Arizona after Royce Lewis was named Wednesday's designated hitter, Trevor Larnach was positioned in left field, and Austin Martin was benched.
In a matchup versus right-hander Ryne Nelson, our models project Miranda to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
Christian Vazquez behind the plate for Twins on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Christian Vazquez is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
What It Means
Vazquez will take over the catching position on the road after Ryan Jeffers received the night off.
In a righty against righty matchup versus Ryne Nelson, our models project Vazquez to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Will Smith idle for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.
What It Means
Smith will move to the bench on Wednesday with Austin Barnes catching for right-hander Gavin Stone. Barnes will bat ninth versus right-hander Erick Fedde and the White Sox.
numberFire's models project Barnes for 6.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His salary is $2,100.
Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.
What It Means
Barnes will catch for right-hander Gavin Stone on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Erick Fedde and the White Sox. Will Smith moves to the bench.
numberFire's models project Barnes for 6.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His salary is $2,100.
Enrique Hernandez batting eighth for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Enrique Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.
What It Means
Hernandez will start at third base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Erick Fedde and the White Sox. Cavan Biggio returns to the bench.
numberFire's models project Hernandez for 6.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His salary is $2,300.