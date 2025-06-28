Dodgers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 4:16 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Kansas City Royals.

Dodgers vs Royals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (52-31) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-44)

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-154) | KC: (+130)

LAD: (-154) | KC: (+130) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-102) | KC: +1.5 (-118)

LAD: -1.5 (-102) | KC: +1.5 (-118) Total: 10 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 4-5, 2.93 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Shohei Ohtani and the Royals will turn to Seth Lugo (4-5, 2.93 ERA). Ohtani has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Ohtani's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Royals are 6-8-0 against the spread when Lugo starts. The Royals are 4-6 in Lugo's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (54.7%)

Dodgers vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.

Dodgers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-118 to cover), and Los Angeles is -102 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Royals contest on June 28 has been set at 10, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Dodgers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 46, or 65.7%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 35-19 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of their 82 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 37-45-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 50 total times this season. They've gone 23-27 in those games.

Kansas City has a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Royals have played in 82 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-50-2).

The Royals have gone 42-40-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.649) and total hits (94) this season. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .396.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 19th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with two triples, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .256 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 80th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Andy Pages has 86 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.325/.500.

Max Muncy has been key for Los Angeles with 61 hits, an OBP of .377 plus a slugging percentage of .465.

Muncy takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .368 with four home runs, two walks and 15 RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. is leading the Royals with 89 hits. He's batting .277 and slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 46th, his on-base percentage is 74th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia's 92 hits, .368 on-base percentage and .483 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .311.

He is eighth in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .270 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Jonathan India is hitting .236 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.

Dodgers vs Royals Head to Head

6/27/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/16/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/15/2024: 7-2 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-2 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/14/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/2/2023: 9-1 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

9-1 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/30/2023: 9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/14/2022: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/13/2022: 13-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

13-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/12/2022: 8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

