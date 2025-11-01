FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB Predictions

MLB Predictions

Discover expert MLB picks and predictions today! Our team analyzes the latest stats, trends, and player performances to deliver reliable forecasts for every matchup. Whether you’re after over/unders, homerun or strikeout props or player stats, we’ve got you covered. Expert betting strategies for you to stay ahead this MLB season with the latest odds.

MLB

Saturday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Nov. 1

Get the betting odds, moneyline, predictions and more for every Nov. 1 MLB playoff game.

Saturday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Nov. 1
MLB

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 7 on Nov. 1

Find Dodgers vs. Blue Jays predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Nov. 1 World Series Game 7 matchup.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 7 on Nov. 1
MLB

Saturday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Nov. 1

Get home run player props for each MLB playoff game on Nov. 1.

Saturday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Nov. 1
MLB

Saturday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Nov. 1

Get strikeout player props for each MLB playoff game on Nov. 1.

Saturday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Nov. 1
MLB

Friday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 31

Get the betting odds, moneyline, predictions and more for every Oct. 31 MLB playoff game.

Friday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 31
MLB

Friday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 31

Get home run player props for each MLB playoff game on Oct. 31.

Friday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 31
MLB

Friday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 31

Get strikeout player props for each MLB playoff game on Oct. 31.

Friday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 31
MLB

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 6 on Oct. 31

Find Dodgers vs. Blue Jays predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Oct. 31 World Series Game 6 matchup.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 6 on Oct. 31
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 29

Get the betting odds, moneyline, predictions and more for every Oct. 29 MLB playoff game.

Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 29
MLB

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 5 on Oct. 29

Find Dodgers vs. Blue Jays predictions, betting odds, moneyline, spread, over/under and more for the Oct. 29 World Series Game 5 matchup.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 5 on Oct. 29
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 29

Get home run player props for each MLB playoff game on Oct. 29.

Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 29
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 29

Get strikeout player props for each MLB playoff game on Oct. 29.

Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 29