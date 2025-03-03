Ashton Jeanty NFL Draft Profile: College Stats, Scouting Report, and Top Comps

If you found your way to this Ashton Jeanty profile, it's not to find out who he is. It's probably to check the stats one more time or see who is the comp for such a unique, talented player.

Most football fans know the 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up from viral social clips of him destroying Mountain West foes with the Boise State Broncos. Jeanty's otherworldly season has put him on the radar to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

What should we make of Jeanty's NFL prospects? Will his dominance translate, or is he a bit overhyped because of his level of competition? Let's dive in.

Note: All stats and rankings come via Pro Football Focus (PFF) and PlayerProfiler.com.

Ashton Jeanty NFL Draft Key Information

College: Boise State

Age: 21.2

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 211 pounds

40-Yard Dash: N/A

Vertical Leap: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

Shuttle: N/A

Size-Adjusted Speed: N/A

Games Played: 40

2024 Carries: 375

2024 Rushing Yards: 2,595

2024 Rushing Touchdowns: 29

2024 Receptions: 22

2024 Targets: 33

2024 Receiving Yards: 138

Ashton Jeanty Top Comparables

Ashton Jeanty Scouting Report

Strengths

Absurd college production

Contact balance and ability to break tackles in the 100th percentile

Tremendous vision and ability to keep defenders guessing in gaps

Existing three-down framework with soft hands

Weaknesses

Suboptimal size for an RB that handled 830 touches in the last three seasons

Top-end speed in the open field leaves some to be desired

Level of competition in college wasn't ideal

Room to grow in pass protection

The most impressive part of Ashton Jeanty's gaudy, mind-blowing stats are the fact that everyone in the stadium knew the defense needed to stop him.

His best game might have come in the Fiesta Bowl, finding a way to post 126 scrimmage yards with awful quarterback play against a Penn State Nittany Lions defense that ranked seventh in yards per play allowed (4.5) and limited most Power 4 opponents.

In that one, it was on Jeanty to find every yard, and he delivered.

With some of the greatest contact balance you'll ever see in a college running back prospect, it's almost impossible for any athlete to bring down the running back by themselves. His vision is also lethal with the ability to set defenders up to plug the wrong gap and cut backward.

Jeanty didn't run at the combine -- and top-shelf speed isn't his thing. He's still more than serviceable in the open field.

Oddly enough, he split time with George Holani in more of a passing-down role early in his career at Boise State, so only 5.8% of his touches coming through the air last year undersells his pass-catching ability. With soft hands and natural instincts in the flat, he's got experience in pass protection even if it's not a true strength.

Comparing any running back to L.T. is quite lofty praise, and Jeanty isn't as large or as good of a pass-catcher as the Hall of Famer. However, it's pretty apparent Jeanty could have torn up just about any competition he faced in college with such special traits.

It's a tough position for him to head one of the deepest running back classes in NFL history, or he could be a top-10 pick. There are just plenty of options behind him.

However, I won't criticize any team in the first round that wants to add a surefire playmaker to the mix if the roster doesn't have many other holes. That's more like the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, or Los Angeles Chargers than it is the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6.

