WNBA Predictions

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options. You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets. Which bets stand out for tonight's slate? Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market. Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire. WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever Aces Over 82.5 Points (-118) Where will the Las Vegas Aces' shooting splits land tonight? They scorched the Indiana Fever for 90 regulation points on 51.4% shooting in Game 2, but this was after a frigid effort of 73 points (on 40.8% shooting) to lose control of the series in Game 1. Overall, it'll probably slide the way of the former. Vegas' 107.7 offensive rating (ORTG) leads the postseason thus far, and that was facing a Valkyries squad in the first round that had a better defense rating (99.8 DRTG) than Indiana (101.8 DRTG) during the regular season. Indiana had a 95.6 pace at home this year, too