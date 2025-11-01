FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Breeders' Cup

Looking for expert Breeders' Cup picks, predictions, and betting insights? Our team analyzes the latest contenders, betting odds, and post positions to deliver reliable previews for every race. Whether you’re interested in expert picks, exotic bets like exactas, trifectas, and superfectas, or the latest FanDuel Racing betting bonuses and promos, we’ve got you covered. Stay one step ahead of the competition at this year’s Breeders' Cup!

Horse Racing

2025 Breeders’ Cup Picks: Saturday, November 1st

Check out the top picks for Saturday's races at the 2025 Breeders' Cup.

Horse Racing

2025 Breeders' Cup Classic Expert Picks

Hear from our horse racing experts on who they think will take the Breeders' Cup Classic race this year.

Horse Racing

2025 Breeder's Cup Latest Odds for Saturday's Races

These are the latest odds for all the Saturday races happening at Del Mar for the Breeders' Cup.

Horse Racing

Best FanDuel Promos for 2025 Breeders' Cup Races on Saturday, November 1st

Are you looking to bet on the 2025 Breeders' Cup? Here are the promos available to new and existing customers.

Horse Racing

Best FanDuel Promos for 2025 Breeders' Cup Races on Friday, October 31st

Are you looking to bet on the 2025 Breeders' Cup? Here are the promos available to new and existing customers.

Horse Racing

2025 Breeders' Cup Underdogs: Emerging Stars and Cinderella Stories

Check out the top underdogs, emerging stars, and Cinderella Stories at the 2025 Breeders' Cup!

Horse Racing

Top Longshots to Bet for the Breeders’ Cup

Check out the top longshots to bet at the 2025 Breeders' Cup!

Horse Racing

2025 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Expert Picks

Hear from our horse racing experts on who they think will take the Breeders' Cup Juvenile race this year.

Horse Racing

2025 Breeder's Cup Latest Odds for Friday’s Races

These are the latest odds for all the Friday races happening at Del Mar for the Breeders' Cup

Horse Racing

3 Best Bets for the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Juvenile Fillies, Filly & Mare Sprint, and Distaff

These are the three horses we think are worth playing in the straight pools, and worth leaning on in multi-race exotic wagers.

Horse Racing

2025 Breeders’ Cup Picks: Friday, October 31st

These are our top picks and predictions for the five Breeders’ Cup races on Friday at Del Mar.

Horse Racing

2025 Breeders’ Cup Exotic Bets: Exacta, Trifecta, and Superfecta Picks

Check out our picks for exotic bets on the 2025 Breeders' Cup.

