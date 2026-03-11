FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NBA Player News

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Face Nuggets On March 11

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 11. Eason's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 113-99 win over the Raptors on March 10, Eason put up eight points and two steals. Eason is averaging 10.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Eubanks
Sacramento Kings

Drew Eubanks

Sacramento Kings • #19 PF

Drew Eubanks And Kings Take On Hornets On March 11

Drew Eubanks and the Sacramento Kings play the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, March 11. Eubanks' points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10, Eubanks had four points and two blocks. Eubanks is averaging 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets • #28 C

Alperen Sengun And Rockets Play Nuggets On March 11

Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 11. Sengun's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Sengun put up 14 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in a 113-99 win over the Raptors. Sengun paces his squad in both rebounds (9.1 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 20.3 points. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are surrendering 116.6 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz

Kyle Filipowski

Utah Jazz • #22 C

Kyle Filipowski And Jazz Face Knicks On March 11

Kyle Filipowski and the Utah Jazz play the New York Knicks on Wednesday, March 11. Filipowski's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 9, Filipowski posted 19 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 119-116 win over the Warriors. Filipowski paces his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 10.5 points and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland And Clippers Face Timberwolves On March 11

Darius Garland and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 11. Garland's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Garland had 23 points, seven assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 126-118 win over the Knicks on March 9. Garland is averaging 17.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.5 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets SF

Miles Bridges And Hornets Square Off Against Kings On March 11

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 11. Bridges' points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 103-101 win over the Trail Blazers on March 10, Bridges put up 11 points and seven rebounds. Bridges is averaging 17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #10 SG

Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Take On Rockets On March 11

Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Denver Nuggets play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 11. Hardaway's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 9, Hardaway put up 28 points in a 129-126 loss to the Thunder. Hardaway is averaging 14.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 109.7 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets • #32 F

Aaron Gordon And Nuggets Square Off Against Rockets On March 11

Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 11. Gordon's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 9, Gordon posted 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 129-126 loss to the Thunder. Gordon is averaging 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are allowing 109.7 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Doug McDermott
Sacramento Kings

Doug McDermott

Sacramento Kings • #7 SF

Doug McDermott And Kings Square Off Against Hornets On March 11

Doug McDermott and the Sacramento Kings play the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, March 11. McDermott's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

McDermott didn't score in his last game, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10. McDermott is averaging 3.7 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play Jazz On March 11

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 11. Towns' points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Towns had 35 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in his most recent game, a 126-118 loss to the Clippers on March 9. Towns paces his team in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.0 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Jazz are surrendering 124.9 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on

