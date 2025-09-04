MLB Game Scores - Live scoring and real time highlights
Hunter Goodman Drives in Three Runs in Rockies' 10-8 Loss
Hunter Goodman drove in 3 runs and went 3-5 with a double as the Colorado Rockies lost 10-8 to the San Francisco Giants.
What It Means
Goodman has accumulated 83 RBIs over the course of the 2025 season. Across 123 games, he has a batting average of .280 with 129 hits in 460 at-bats. His OPS stands at .852, reflecting a combination of a .326 OBP and .526 SLG.
Matt Chapman's Two Homers Propel Giants Past Rockies 10-8
Matt Chapman hit two home runs and a double, driving in four runs as the San Francisco Giants won 10-8 over the Colorado Rockies.
What It Means
Chapman now has 20 home runs for the season, contributing to his .234 batting average and .792 OPS with the Giants. Over his last 7 games, he has hit .320 with 3 home runs and an OPS of 1.139. His away performance shows a .263 average with an OPS of .878 across 51 games.
Austin Wells Goes 3-4 With Home Run In Yankees' 8-7 Loss
Austin Wells went 3-4 with two doubles and a home run, driving in two runs in the Yankees' 8-7 loss to the Astros.
What It Means
Wells has hit 20 home runs this season, accounting for a significant portion of his 447 slugging percentage. His season RBI total stands at 63, contributing to his 719 OPS. Over the last seven games, Wells has posted a .320 batting average with a 1.170 OPS, including three home runs and five RBIs.
Jeremy Peña Hits Home Run, Astros Win 8-7 Over Yankees
Jeremy Peña went 2-4 with 1 home run and drove in 2 runs as the Houston Astros won 8-7 against the New York Yankees.
What It Means
Peña's season home run total stands at 15, with 53 RBIs over 111 games. His batting average is .306, bolstered by 132 hits in 431 at-bats, and an OPS of .848. Over the last 7 games, he has maintained a .296 average with an OPS of .906.
Yordan Alvarez Goes 4-For-5 in Astros' 8-7 Win Over Yankees
Yordan Alvarez went 4-5 with three singles and a double, driving in one run and scoring once as the Houston Astros won 8-7 against the New York Yankees.
What It Means
Alvarez's season average stands at .252, with 31 hits in 123 at-bats. He has accumulated 23 RBIs and 4 home runs over 37 games. Over his last 7 games, Alvarez is hitting .476, supported by an OPS of 1.238.
Cody Bellinger Homers, Drives In Three In Yankees' 8-7 Loss
Cody Bellinger drove in 3 runs, going 1-4 with a home run and a walk as the New York Yankees lost to the Houston Astros 8-7.
What It Means
Bellinger has 27 home runs this season, driving in 86 runs across 129 games. His batting average stands at .278, with an on-base percentage of .332 and a slugging percentage of .505, culminating in an OPS of .837. Bellinger maintains a streak of recording 1+ hits in 4 straight games.
Edgar Quero Homers in White Sox's 4-3 Win Over Twins
Edgar Quero homered and went 2-4 with an RBI as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-3.
What It Means
Quero now has five home runs this season in 92 games for the White Sox. His 2025 batting average stands at .284 with a .348 on-base percentage and a .389 slugging percentage. In his last 15 games, he's hitting .348 with a .388 OBP and .457 SLG over 46 at-bats.
Royce Lewis Records Three Hits, Two Stolen Bases Against White Sox
Royce Lewis went 3-4 with 3 singles and stole 2 bases as the Twins lost 4-3 to the White Sox.
What It Means
Lewis has 5 stolen bases this season with the Twins, including 3 in the last 7 games. His season slash line stands at .233/.291/.390 over 83 games. In the last 7 games, he is hitting .333 with a .357 OBP and a .556 SLG.
Jo Adell's Four RBIs Lead Angels Past Royals 4-3
Jo Adell drove in 4 runs and went 2-4 with a home run as the Los Angeles Angels won 4-3 over the Kansas City Royals.
What It Means
Adell's home run today marked his 33rd of the 2025 season. He has accumulated 90 RBIs over 132 games, with a batting average of .242. Over the last 7 games, he has posted a .370 average with 3 home runs and 9 RBIs, maintaining a hitting streak of 1+ home run in 3 consecutive games.
Matthew Liberatore Shuts Down Athletics in Cardinals' 5-1 Victory
Matthew Liberatore struck out 7 batters and pitched 5.33 innings without allowing an earned run, earning the win as the Cardinals defeated the Athletics 5-1.
What It Means
Liberatore's seventh win of the season came during a stretch where he has posted a 4.15 ERA over 136 2/3 innings in 26 starts for the Cardinals. Accumulating 109 strikeouts against 35 walks this season, his WHIP stands at 1.30. In his last seven starts, he has thrown 31 2/3 innings with 26 strikeouts and a 4.50 ERA.