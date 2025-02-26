FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Canada iconCanada

Explore Canada

    More

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture

    Canada Home

    2025 Tony Awards Betting Odds: Best Musical, Best Actor, and More

    2025 Tony Awards Betting Odds: Best Musical, Best Actor, and More

    Gabby Robles

    Here are all the betting odds for the Tony Awards.
    Canada

    Met Gala 2025 Betting Odds: Which Designer Will LeBron James, Zendaya, and Rihanna Wear?

    Gabby Robles

    Check out this year's 2025 Met Gala betting odds, available on FanDuel Sportsbook in Ontario.

    Met Gala 2025 Betting Odds: Which Designer Will LeBron James, Zendaya, and Rihanna Wear?
    Canada

    TIME Athlete of the Year 2025 Betting Odds: Who Will Win This Year's Award?

    Gabby Robles

    Check out the odds for TIME's 2025 Athlete of the Year, as of February 26th, 2025.

    TIME Athlete of the Year 2025 Betting Odds: Who Will Win This Year's Award?

      Recent Canada News

      Canada

      2025 Tony Awards Betting Odds: Best Musical, Best Actor, and More

      Gabby Robles

      Here are all the betting odds for the Tony Awards.

      2025 Tony Awards Betting Odds: Best Musical, Best Actor, and More
      Canada

      Met Gala 2025 Betting Odds: Which Designer Will LeBron James, Zendaya, and Rihanna Wear?

      Gabby Robles

      Check out this year's 2025 Met Gala betting odds, available on FanDuel Sportsbook in Ontario.

      Met Gala 2025 Betting Odds: Which Designer Will LeBron James, Zendaya, and Rihanna Wear?
      Canada

      TIME Athlete of the Year 2025 Betting Odds: Who Will Win This Year's Award?

      Gabby Robles

      Check out the odds for TIME's 2025 Athlete of the Year, as of February 26th, 2025.

      TIME Athlete of the Year 2025 Betting Odds: Who Will Win This Year's Award?