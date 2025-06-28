Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 4:16 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (42-39) vs. Texas Rangers (40-42)

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: Fox Sports 1, RSN, and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-122) | TEX: (+104)

SEA: (-122) | TEX: (+104) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)

SEA: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 7-4, 2.93 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 3-4, 6.68 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (7-4) for the Mariners and Kumar Rocker (3-4) for the Rangers. Woo and his team are 7-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Woo's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers are 3-5-0 ATS in Rocker's eight starts with a set spread. The Rangers are 2-3 in Rocker's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (57.7%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Rangers reveal Seattle as the favorite (-122) and Texas as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +136 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -164.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Rangers on June 28, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 27, or 55.1%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 22 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 43 of their 79 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 34-45-0 in 79 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have gone 13-28 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Texas has a record of 8-22 (26.7%).

The Rangers have played in 81 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-52-1).

The Rangers have collected a 42-39-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (82) this season while batting .275 with 48 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .385 and a slugging percentage of .651.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 51st in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.409) thanks to 26 extra-base hits. He's batting .255 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is 84th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging among qualified hitters.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .284 with 50 walks and 37 runs scored.

Crawford has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with an RBI.

Jorge Polanco has been key for Seattle with 56 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .434.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith has racked up an on-base percentage of .353, a slugging percentage of .426, and has 69 hits, all club-highs for the Rangers (while batting .283).

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 75th in slugging.

Marcus Semien is hitting .228 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .341 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 135th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 146th in slugging percentage.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .229 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Josh Jung has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks while hitting .241.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

6/27/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/4/2025: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/3/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/2/2025: 13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/13/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/12/2025: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/11/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/22/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/20/2024: 8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

