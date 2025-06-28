Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28
Odds updated as of 4:16 p.m.
The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Rangers Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (42-39) vs. Texas Rangers (40-42)
- Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1, RSN, and ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-122) | TEX: (+104)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 7-4, 2.93 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 3-4, 6.68 ERA
The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (7-4) for the Mariners and Kumar Rocker (3-4) for the Rangers. Woo and his team are 7-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Woo's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers are 3-5-0 ATS in Rocker's eight starts with a set spread. The Rangers are 2-3 in Rocker's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (57.7%)
Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Rangers reveal Seattle as the favorite (-122) and Texas as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.
Mariners vs Rangers Spread
- The Rangers are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +136 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -164.
Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Rangers on June 28, with the over being -108 and the under -112.
Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!
Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Mariners have won in 27, or 55.1%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Seattle has come away with a win 22 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 43 of their 79 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Mariners have an against the spread record of 34-45-0 in 79 games with a line this season.
- The Rangers have gone 13-28 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.7% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Texas has a record of 8-22 (26.7%).
- The Rangers have played in 81 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-52-1).
- The Rangers have collected a 42-39-0 record ATS this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (82) this season while batting .275 with 48 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .385 and a slugging percentage of .651.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 51st in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.409) thanks to 26 extra-base hits. He's batting .255 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- He is 84th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .284 with 50 walks and 37 runs scored.
- Crawford has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with an RBI.
- Jorge Polanco has been key for Seattle with 56 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .434.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Josh Smith has racked up an on-base percentage of .353, a slugging percentage of .426, and has 69 hits, all club-highs for the Rangers (while batting .283).
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 75th in slugging.
- Marcus Semien is hitting .228 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .341 with an on-base percentage of .304.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 135th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 146th in slugging percentage.
- Adolis Garcia is hitting .229 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Josh Jung has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks while hitting .241.
Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head
- 6/27/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/4/2025: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 5/3/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/2/2025: 13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/13/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/12/2025: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/11/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/22/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/21/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/20/2024: 8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!