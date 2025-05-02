FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Kentucky Derby: Predictions, Horses, Odds, Contenders, Jockeys, and Trainers

numberFire Racing

The 151st Kentucky Derby is almost upon us, and FanDuel Research can get you up to speed on this year's field.

Get ready to bet on the Kentucky Derby winner with FanDuel Racing. Explore the exciting 2025 Derby promos available on FDR. Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby Odds and Contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to get your first win wager on a single horse in any race at any track up to $500 back if you lose. Bet the Derby!

2025 Kentucky Derby Morning Line Odds and Post Positions

Post
Horse
Odds
Jockey
Trainer
1Citizen Bull20-1Martin GarciaBob Baffert
2Neoequos30-1Luis SaezSaffie Joseph Jr.
3Final Gambit30-1Luan MachadoBrad Cox
SCRRodriguezSCRMike SmithBob Baffert
5American Promise30-1Nik JuarezWayne Lukas
6Admire Daytona (JPN)30-1Christophe LemaireYukihioro Kato
7Luxor Cafe15-1Joao MoreiraNoriyuki Hori

2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Profiles

Learn more about each horse's Road to the Kentucky Derby, race history, trainer, jockey, and more:

2024 Kentucky Derby Trainer Profiles

For more on some of the highest-profile trainers in the field, check out our trainer profiles.

2025 Kentucky Derby Jockey Profiles

For more on some of the highest-profile jockey in the field, check out our jockey profiles.

2025 Kentucky Derby Owners

2025 Kentucky Derby Predictions

For some of the best bets in the 151st Kentucky Derby, check out some of our analysis.

How to Bet the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Looking to bet on horse racing? Check out our primer on how to do just that -- including how to bet on the Kentucky Derby.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn't win!

