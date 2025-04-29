Kentucky Derby Neoequos Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Neoequos has been heating up on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, finishing third in two Florida prep races.

Neoequos Derby Odds and Post Position

The Neoequos Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 30-1 (+3000).

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Neoequos Trainer and Jockey

Saffie A. Joseph, Jr. is a multiple graded stakes winning trainer who has been racing horses since 2011. He's had a horse place in a Triple Crown race just once, when Skippylongstocking came in third at Belmont in 2022.

Flavien Prat will jockey Neoquos, coming off an impressive year. Prat won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey in 2024, ranked 8th by wins, and first by earnings. He won the Kentucky Derby riding Country House in 2019.

Neoequos Race History

Neoequos has only raced at Gulfstream Park thus far, making Churchill Downs new territory. It broke a 100 speed score back in October but hasn't hit that speed since.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 3/29/2025 Gulfstream Park Curlin Florida Derby presented by Hill 'n' Dale Farms at Xalapa (Gr. 1) 3 90 3/1/2025 Gulfstream Park Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) 3 94 1/23/2025 Gulfstream Park Allowance 1 81 10/19/2024 Gulfstream Park FTBOA Florida Sire Affirmed Stakes (Black Type) 2 100 9/7/2024 Gulfstream Park FTBOA Florida Sire Dr. Fager Stakes (Black Type) 2 73 8/10/2024 Gulfstream Park Maiden Special Weight 1 81 7/21/2024 Gulfstream Park Maiden Special Weight DNF N/A

Neoequos Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

They're rightfully a major underdog heading into the Kentucky Derby, but it's hard to count them out considering the world-class jockey in the saddle.

Neoequos has also proven they can keep up with talent after coming in third at the Florida Derby, so this could be one built to surprise.

Check out the FanDuel TV Neoequos Kentucky Derby contender profile below.

