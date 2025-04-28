FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Horse Racing iconHorse Racing

Explore Horse Racing

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Journalism Odds, History and Predictions

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kentucky Derby Journalism Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Journalism has been dominant on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, winning both starts in 2025.

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

Journalism Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Journalism's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 3-1 (+300).

Post
Horse
Odds
Jockey
Trainer
1Citizen Bull20-1Martin GarciaBob Baffert
2Neoequos30-1Flavien PratSaffie Joseph Jr.
3Final Gambit30-1Luan MachadoBrad Cox
4Rodriguez12-1Mike SmithBob Baffert
5American Promise30-1Nik JuarezWayne Lukas
6Admire Daytona (JPN)30-1Christophe LemaireYukihioro Kato
7Luxor Cafe15-1Joao MoreiraNoriyuki Hori

Journalism Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Michael McCarthy is looking for his first taste of glory at the Kentucky Derby but has found success in the Triple Crown. He trained Rombauer, which won Preakness in 2021.

Jockey Umberto Rispoli, too, hasn't proved it on horse racing's biggest stage, though he's placed 2nd at three separate Breeders' Cup events, most recently in the 2024 Mile aboard Johannes.

Journalism Race History

Journalism's been dominant early in their career, winning four of five starts and placing third in the only one they didn't win.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date
Track
Race
Finish
Equibase Speed Score
4/5/2025Santa AnitaSanta Anita Derby (Gr. 1)1108
3/1/2025Santa AnitaDK Horse San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2)1110
12/14/2024Los Alamitos ThoroughbredLos Alamitos Futurity (Gr. 2)1106
11/17/2024Del MarMaiden Special Weight1105
10/27/2024Santa AnitaMaiden Special Weight383

Journalism Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Journalism has had the top recent form of any horse in the field, winning four consecutive starts and recording a 105+ speed score in all four.

They have the highest average speed score (102.4) among contenders and the second-highest max speed score (110). There's a compelling mix of ceiling and floor with Journalism.

Check out the FanDuel TV Journalism Kentucky Derby contender profile below.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.
Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup