Kentucky Derby Journalism Odds, History and Predictions

The 151st Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Journalism has been dominant on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, winning both starts in 2025.

Journalism Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Journalism's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 3-1 (+300).

Post Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Citizen Bull 20-1 Martin Garcia Bob Baffert 2 Neoequos 30-1 Flavien Prat Saffie Joseph Jr. 3 Final Gambit 30-1 Luan Machado Brad Cox 4 Rodriguez 12-1 Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5 American Promise 30-1 Nik Juarez Wayne Lukas 6 Admire Daytona (JPN) 30-1 Christophe Lemaire Yukihioro Kato 7 Luxor Cafe 15-1 Joao Moreira Noriyuki Hori View Full Table ChevronDown

Journalism Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Michael McCarthy is looking for his first taste of glory at the Kentucky Derby but has found success in the Triple Crown. He trained Rombauer, which won Preakness in 2021.

Jockey Umberto Rispoli, too, hasn't proved it on horse racing's biggest stage, though he's placed 2nd at three separate Breeders' Cup events, most recently in the 2024 Mile aboard Johannes.

Journalism Race History

Journalism's been dominant early in their career, winning four of five starts and placing third in the only one they didn't win.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 4/5/2025 Santa Anita Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) 1 108 3/1/2025 Santa Anita DK Horse San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2) 1 110 12/14/2024 Los Alamitos Thoroughbred Los Alamitos Futurity (Gr. 2) 1 106 11/17/2024 Del Mar Maiden Special Weight 1 105 10/27/2024 Santa Anita Maiden Special Weight 3 83

Journalism Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Journalism has had the top recent form of any horse in the field, winning four consecutive starts and recording a 105+ speed score in all four.

They have the highest average speed score (102.4) among contenders and the second-highest max speed score (110). There's a compelling mix of ceiling and floor with Journalism.

Check out the FanDuel TV Journalism Kentucky Derby contender profile below.

